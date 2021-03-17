Bragg Gaming Group Announces FY 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call

Adam Arviv, Bragg’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, along with Ronen Kannor, Bragg’s Chief Financial Officer, and Yaniv Spielberg, Bragg’s Chief Strategy Officer, will host the call.

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) (" Bragg " or the "Company") today announced that it will host its FY 2020 earnings and business update call on Thursday, March 25, at 8:30am EST.

To join the call, please use the below dial-in information:

US/Canada: +1 270 215 9892

US/Canada (toll-free): + 1 866 997 6681

UK: 0 2031070289 or 0 8000288438

Passcode: 9537997

A reply of the call will be available for 7 days following the conclusion of the live call. In order to access the replay, dial +1 404 537 3406 or +1 855 859 2056 (toll-free) and use the passcode 9537997.



About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. With operations across Europe and North America, Bragg is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Bragg’s main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios.

