Bragg Gaming Group Announces FY 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") today announced that it will host its FY 2020 earnings and business update call on Thursday, March 25, at 8:30am
EST.
Adam Arviv, Bragg’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, along with Ronen Kannor, Bragg’s Chief Financial Officer, and Yaniv Spielberg, Bragg’s Chief Strategy Officer, will host the call.
To join the call, please use the below dial-in information:
US/Canada: +1 270 215 9892
US/Canada (toll-free): + 1 866 997 6681
UK: 0 2031070289 or 0 8000288438
Passcode: 9537997
A reply of the call will be available for 7 days following the conclusion of the live call. In order to access the replay, dial +1 404 537 3406 or +1 855 859 2056 (toll-free)
and use the passcode 9537997.
About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. With operations across Europe and North America, Bragg is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Bragg’s main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios.
For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group
info@bragg.games
For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Keera Hart, Kaiser & Partners Communications
keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com
905.580.1257
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group
tim@bragg.games
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.
