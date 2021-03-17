 

EANS-News RZB Finance Jersey III Limited / ANNUAL REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2020 - ATTACHMENT

Annual Financial Report

St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST - Channel Islands - EANS-Tip Announcement: RZB
Finance Jersey III Limited / Half-year financial report according to art. 125
para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
The company RZB Finance Jersey III Limited is declaring the financial report
attached.
Further inquiry note:
communications@rbinternational.com

issuer: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited
IFC 5
JE- St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST - Channel Islands
phone:
FAX:
mail: RZBFinanceIII@sannegroup.com
WWW:
ISIN: XS0193631040
indexes:
stockmarkets: Euronext Amsterdam
language: English

EANS-News RZB Finance Jersey III Limited / ANNUAL REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2020 - ATTACHMENT - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Annual Financial Report St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST - Channel Islands - EANS-Tip …

