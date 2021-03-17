EANS-News RZB Finance Jersey III Limited / ANNUAL REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2020 - ATTACHMENT
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 17.03.2021, 13:45 | 39 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Annual Financial Report
St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST - Channel Islands - EANS-Tip Announcement: RZB
Finance Jersey III Limited / Half-year financial report according to art. 125
para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
The company RZB Finance Jersey III Limited is declaring the financial report
attached.
You can download the document here: http://
rzbfinancejerseyar2020.rbinternational.com [https://
eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/
?url=http%3A%2F%2Frzbfinancejerseyar2020.rbinternational.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Ck
atrin.schrems%40rbinternational.com%7Cb9a87e1cfd504caabec408d8e8759b04%7C9b511fd
af0b143a5b06e1e720f64520a%7C0%7C0%7C637514939104926090%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8e
yJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=9
RAqgsV6e9tW0Lo1Ck2XzAO5PCvpAQtX9aM%2FhwZxMqk%3D&reserved=0]
Further inquiry note:
communications@rbinternational.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/3106/5/10677849/1/RZB_-_Final_Signed_FS
.pdf
issuer: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited
IFC 5
JE- St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST - Channel Islands
phone:
FAX:
mail: RZBFinanceIII@sannegroup.com
WWW:
ISIN: XS0193631040
indexes:
stockmarkets: Euronext Amsterdam
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/76687/4866252
OTS: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Annual Financial Report
St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST - Channel Islands - EANS-Tip Announcement: RZB
Finance Jersey III Limited / Half-year financial report according to art. 125
para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
The company RZB Finance Jersey III Limited is declaring the financial report
attached.
You can download the document here: http://
rzbfinancejerseyar2020.rbinternational.com [https://
eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/
?url=http%3A%2F%2Frzbfinancejerseyar2020.rbinternational.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Ck
atrin.schrems%40rbinternational.com%7Cb9a87e1cfd504caabec408d8e8759b04%7C9b511fd
af0b143a5b06e1e720f64520a%7C0%7C0%7C637514939104926090%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8e
yJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=9
RAqgsV6e9tW0Lo1Ck2XzAO5PCvpAQtX9aM%2FhwZxMqk%3D&reserved=0]
Further inquiry note:
communications@rbinternational.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/3106/5/10677849/1/RZB_-_Final_Signed_FS
issuer: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited
IFC 5
JE- St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST - Channel Islands
phone:
FAX:
mail: RZBFinanceIII@sannegroup.com
WWW:
ISIN: XS0193631040
indexes:
stockmarkets: Euronext Amsterdam
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/76687/4866252
OTS: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0