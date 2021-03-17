Significant Opportunities in The Global Tobacco Market

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite concerns connected with tobacco use, the global tobacco market reached an estimated $818 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% from 2021 to 2028; the United States is forecast to account for an estimated $50.9 billion of that in 2021. An innovative smoking alternative is set to snatch a slice of this billion-dollar industry. Capitalizing on the opportunity, TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) ( Profile ) now offers the 1.3 billion smokers in the world a true smoking experience without the risks associated with tobacco and nicotine. The disruptive company is reshaping the smoking experience with the launch of TAAT(TM), a nicotine-free and tobacco-free cigarette. The launch of the product has recieved so much positive response both online and on the ground that the company already plans to expand beyond its initial retail program in Ohio. TAAT joins well-known tobacco and nicotine companies Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM), Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) and British American Tobacco Industries p.l.c. ADR (NYSE: BTI), as well as newcomer RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX), that are seeking to offer alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

Despite significant concerns, global tobacco market reaches more than $800 billlion annually.

Alternatives don't replicate the smoking taste or experience.

Beyond Tobacco(TM) undergoes 14-step process, resulting in a substance that tastes, smells and smokes like tobacco.

TAAT's breakthrough product mimics both taste and experience without tobacco or nicotine and at lower cost

Finding the Delicate Balance

Today's consumers are much more attentive to wellness issues, yet they still cling to pastimes and experiences that are familiar and comfortable. That's a delicate balance to find in the world of smoking, where legitimate concerns are at odds with the sensations and relaxation that so often comes with the rituals of smoking.

Hand-in-hand with the wellness trend is another closely related new movement, a movement that holds promise for smokers seeking a tobacco-free and nicotine-free smoking experience. A growing number of companies are transforming everyday edible items into alternative options by substituting ingredients. Plant-based meat is a prime example. Carefully formulated and crafted, these types of alternatives mimic original flavor, texture, taste and experience. Harmful ingredients are eliminated while preserving what makes the item both familiar and enjoyable.