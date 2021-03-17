 

Reminder Nautilus, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 18, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 13:30  |  13   |   |   

Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NLS), an innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today issued a reminder that the Company will host its Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET).

Management will present its long-range strategic plan, titled North Star, to investors and will host a live question and answer session. Those interested in attending can register for the event through the Investors section of Nautilus’ website at http://www.nautilusinc.com. The presentation and an archived replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of Nautilus’ website.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is the global leader in innovative home fitness solutions. The company’s diverse brand portfolio includes Bowflex, Nautilus, Schwinn, and a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, strength training products, as well as the JRNY digital fitness platform. Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences. The company sells its products through direct and retail channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reminder Nautilus, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 18, 2021 Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NLS), an innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today issued a reminder that the Company will host its Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET). Management …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Nautilus, Inc. Appoints New Chief People Officer
06.03.21
3 Aktien, die 2021 voll im Trend liegen
04.03.21
Nautilus, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 18, 2021
25.02.21
Andreas Deutsch: Amazon, Walt Disney, Nautilus, Zalando, H&M, Beiersdorf
22.02.21
Nautilus, Inc. Finishes Exceptional Year With Record Breaking Quarterly Sales
22.02.21
Opening Bell: Boeing, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Disney, Virgin G., Fiverr, T-Mobile US, Gamestop
18.02.21
Nautilus, Inc. Delivers Major Update to its JRNY Digital Fitness Platform and iOS App
18.02.21
Zalando, Amazon, Disney, Nautilus, Bambuser, BHG Group - das rät Andreas Deutsch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
16
Nautilus - Massiver Kursverlust nach Kaufempfehlung