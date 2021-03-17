Nautilus, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 18, 2021

Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NLS), an innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today issued a reminder that the Company will host its Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET).

Management will present its long-range strategic plan, titled North Star, to investors and will host a live question and answer session. Those interested in attending can register for the event through the Investors section of Nautilus’ website at http://www.nautilusinc.com. The presentation and an archived replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of Nautilus’ website.