Reminder Nautilus, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 18, 2021
Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NLS), an innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today issued a reminder that the Company will host its Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET).
Management will present its long-range strategic plan, titled North Star, to investors and will host a live question and answer session. Those interested in attending can register for the event through the Investors section of Nautilus’ website at http://www.nautilusinc.com. The presentation and an archived replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of Nautilus’ website.
About Nautilus, Inc.
Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is the global leader in innovative home fitness solutions. The company’s diverse brand portfolio includes Bowflex, Nautilus, Schwinn, and a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, strength training products, as well as the JRNY digital fitness platform. Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences. The company sells its products through direct and retail channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005125/en/
