 

Cintas Corporation Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today reported results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended February 28, 2021. Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.78 billion compared to $1.81 billion in last year’s third quarter. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.37 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 9.7% from last year's third quarter diluted EPS.

The organic revenue growth rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which is adjusted for the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and differences in the number of workdays, was flat. The organic revenue growth rate for the Uniform Rental and Facility Services operating segment was also flat. Organic revenue for the First Aid and Safety Services operating segment increased 17.7%.

Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $809.5 million compared to $824.4 million in last year’s third quarter. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased 10 basis points to 45.6% for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 45.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 of $326.5 million increased 3.8% from last year’s third quarter operating income of $314.7 million. Operating income as a percentage of revenue increased 100 basis points to 18.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 17.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net income from continuing operations was $258.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 10.2% from last year's third quarter net income from continuing operations of $234.5 million. Third quarter of fiscal 2021 diluted EPS were $2.37, an increase of 9.7% from last year's third quarter diluted EPS of $2.16.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Cintas purchased $82.0 million of Cintas common stock under its buyback program. On March 15, 2021, Cintas paid shareholders $79.5 million in quarterly dividends.

Scott D. Farmer, Cintas' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues, and it remains a significant disruption to the economy. COVID-19 case counts surged early in our third quarter, and the economy slowed considerably. We were further challenged in the quarter by severe winter weather which caused extensive energy blackouts in the U.S. Fortunately, after peaking in January, COVID-19 case counts decreased even more quickly than they had increased. Widespread business restrictions were not imposed and demand for personal protective equipment remained strong, positioning us to exceed our financial expectations."

Mr. Farmer continued, "Regardless of the conditions, our employee-partners work with urgency to get businesses Ready for the Workday. Significant opportunities for new revenue exist because businesses must instill confidence in their employees and customers that they will remain safe and healthy. Cintas employee-partners remain Ready to listen, offer solutions and deliver for every business. Every business has a need Cintas can fulfill.”

Mr. Farmer concluded, “For our fiscal fourth quarter, we expect revenue to be in the range of $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion and diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.20 to $2.40. This financial guidance does not include any future share buybacks or additional restrictions on businesses due to increasing COVID-19 case counts.”

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Cintas will host a live webcast to review the fiscal 2021 third quarter results today at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. The webcast will be available to the public on Cintas' website at www.Cintas.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available for two weeks.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Cintas Corporation

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share data)

   

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

February 28,
 2021

 

February 29,
2020

 

%
Change

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Uniform rental and facility services

 

$

1,417,865

 

 

$

1,448,021

 

 

(2.1)%

Other

 

359,191

 

 

362,627

 

 

(0.9)%

Total revenue

 

1,777,056

 

 

1,810,648

 

 

(1.9)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of uniform rental and facility services

 

761,850

 

 

784,930

 

 

(2.9)%

Cost of other

 

205,690

 

 

201,323

 

 

2.2%

Selling and administrative expenses

 

483,048

 

 

509,743

 

 

(5.2)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

326,468

 

 

314,652

 

 

3.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

(87)

 

 

(347)

 

 

(74.9)%

Interest expense

 

24,552

 

 

25,943

 

 

(5.4)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

302,003

 

 

289,056

 

 

4.5%

Income taxes

 

43,619

 

 

54,536

 

 

(20.0)%

Net income

 

$

258,384

 

 

$

234,520

 

 

10.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

2.44

 

 

$

2.23

 

 

9.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

2.37

 

 

$

2.16

 

 

9.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

 

105,264

 

 

104,245

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

107,996

 

 

107,588

 

 

 

Cintas Corporation

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share data)

   

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

February 28,
 2021

 

February 29,
2020

 

%
Change

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Uniform rental and facility services

 

$

4,222,764

 

 

$

4,372,524

 

 

(3.4)%

Other

 

1,057,914

 

 

1,093,012

 

 

(3.2)%

Total revenue

 

5,280,678

 

 

5,465,536

 

 

(3.4)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of uniform rental and facility services

 

2,217,073

 

 

2,338,543

 

 

(5.2)%

Cost of other

 

608,004

 

 

601,065

 

 

1.2%

Selling and administrative expenses

 

1,426,555

 

 

1,570,666

 

 

(9.2)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

1,029,046

 

 

955,262

 

 

7.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

(369)

 

 

(792)

 

 

(53.4)%

Interest expense

 

73,659

 

 

79,441

 

 

(7.3)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

955,756

 

 

876,613

 

 

9.0%

Income taxes

 

112,510

 

 

144,838

 

 

(22.3)%

Income from continuing operations

 

843,246

 

 

731,775

 

 

15.2%

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

(323)

 

 

(100.0)%

Net income

 

$

843,246

 

 

$

731,452

 

 

15.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

7.99

 

 

$

6.98

 

 

14.5%

Discontinued operations

 

0.00

 

 

0.00

 

 

—%

Basic earnings per share

 

$

7.99

 

 

$

6.98

 

 

14.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

7.78

 

 

$

6.76

 

 

15.1%

Discontinued operations

 

0.00

 

 

0.00

 

 

—%

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

7.78

 

 

$

6.76

 

 

15.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

 

104,782

 

 

103,840

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

107,696

 

 

107,280

 

 

 

CINTAS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

Gross Margin and Net Income Margin Results

   

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

February 28,
 2021

 

February 29,
2020

 

 

 

 

 

Uniform rental and facility services gross margin

 

46.3%

 

45.8%

Other gross margin

 

42.7%

 

44.5%

Total gross margin

 

45.6%

 

45.5%

Net income margin

 

14.5%

 

13.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

February 28,
 2021

 

February 29,
2020

 

 

 

 

 

Uniform rental and facility services gross margin

 

47.5%

 

46.5%

Other gross margin

 

42.5%

 

45.0%

Total gross margin

 

46.5%

 

46.2%

Net income margin, continuing operations

 

16.0%

 

13.4%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure

The press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. To supplement its consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides the additional non-GAAP financial measures of cash flow and workday adjusted revenue growth. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate to enhance understanding of its past performance as well as prospects for future performance. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are shown in the tables within the narrative of the press release or below.

Computation of Free Cash Flow

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

February 28,
 2021

 

February 29,
2020

Net cash provided by operations

 

$

904,815

 

 

$

934,549

 

Capital expenditures

 

(100,410)

 

 

(189,379)

 

Free cash flow

 

$

804,405

 

 

$

745,170

 

Management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that is spent to continue, improve and grow business operations.

Computation of Growth on a Constant Workday Basis

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

February 28,
 2021

 

February 29,
2020

 

Growth
%

 

February 28,
 2021

 

February 29,
2020

 

Growth
%

 

 

A

 

B

 

G

 

I

 

J

 

O

Revenue

 

$

1,777,056

 

 

$

1,810,648

 

 

(1.9)%

 

$

5,280,678

 

 

$

5,465,536

 

 

(3.4)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

G=(A-B)/B

 

 

 

 

 

O=(I-J)/J

 

 

C

 

D

 

 

 

K

 

L

 

 

Workdays in the period

 

64

 

65

 

 

 

195

 

195

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

E

 

F

 

H

 

M

 

N

 

P

Workday adjusted revenue growth

 

$

1,804,823

 

 

$

1,810,648

 

 

(0.3)%

 

$

5,280,678

 

 

$

5,465,536

 

 

(3.4)%

 

 

E=(A/C)*D

 

F=(B/D)*D

 

H=(E-F)/F

 

M=(I/K)*L

 

N=(J/L)*L

 

P=(M-N)/N

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition, divestitures and foreign currency exchange impact, net

 

 

 

 

 

0.2%

 

 

 

 

 

0.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Organic growth

 

 

 

 

 

(0.1)%

 

 

 

 

 

(3.2)%

Management believes that organic revenue growth is valuable to investors because it reflects the revenue performance compared to a prior period with the same number of revenue generating days and excludes the impact from acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT DATA

 

 

Uniform Rental
and Facility
Services

 

First Aid
and Safety
Services

 

All
Other

 

Corporate

 

Total

For the three months ended February 28, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

1,417,865

 

 

$

198,474

 

 

$

160,717

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,777,056

 

Gross margin

 

$

656,015

 

 

$

86,341

 

 

$

67,160

 

 

$

 

 

$

809,516

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

$

372,612

 

 

$

60,521

 

 

$

49,915

 

 

$

 

 

$

483,048

 

Interest income

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(87)

 

 

$

(87)

 

Interest expense

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

24,552

 

 

$

24,552

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

283,403

 

 

$

25,820

 

 

$

17,245

 

 

$

(24,465)

 

 

$

302,003

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended February 29, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

1,448,021

 

 

$

170,541

 

 

$

192,086

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,810,648

 

Gross margin

 

$

663,091

 

 

$

81,910

 

 

$

79,394

 

 

$

 

 

$

824,395

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

$

391,462

 

 

$

57,218

 

 

$

61,063

 

 

$

 

 

$

509,743

 

Interest income

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(347)

 

 

$

(347)

 

Interest expense

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

25,943

 

 

$

25,943

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

271,629

 

 

$

24,692

 

 

$

18,331

 

 

$

(25,596)

 

 

$

289,056

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the nine months ended February 28, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

4,222,764

 

 

$

597,373

 

 

$

460,541

 

 

$

 

 

$

5,280,678

 

Gross margin

 

$

2,005,691

 

 

$

252,042

 

 

$

197,868

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,455,601

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

$

1,091,651

 

 

$

186,189

 

 

$

148,715

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,426,555

 

Interest income

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(369)

 

 

$

(369)

 

Interest expense

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

73,659

 

 

$

73,659

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

914,040

 

 

$

65,853

 

 

$

49,153

 

 

$

(73,290)

 

 

$

955,756

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the nine months ended February 29, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

4,372,524

 

 

$

512,299

 

 

$

580,713

 

 

$

 

 

$

5,465,536

 

Gross margin

 

$

2,033,981

 

 

$

248,272

 

 

$

243,675

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,525,928

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

$

1,206,982

 

 

$

174,170

 

 

$

189,514

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,570,666

 

Interest income

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(792)

 

 

$

(792)

 

Interest expense

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

79,441

 

 

$

79,441

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

826,999

 

 

$

74,102

 

 

$

54,161

 

 

$

(78,649)

 

 

$

876,613

 

Cintas Corporation

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands except per share data)

   

 

 

February 28,
 2021

 

May 31,
2020

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

553,611

 

 

$

145,402

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

929,492

 

 

870,369

 

Inventories, net

 

533,211

 

 

408,898

 

Uniforms and other rental items in service

 

777,364

 

 

770,411

 

Income taxes, current

 

57,929

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

126,949

 

 

114,619

 

Total current assets

 

2,978,556

 

 

2,309,699

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

1,329,930

 

 

1,403,065

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments

 

264,581

 

 

214,847

 

Goodwill

 

2,895,251

 

 

2,870,020

 

Service contracts, net

 

418,318

 

 

451,529

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

156,850

 

 

159,967

 

Other assets, net

 

304,011

 

 

260,758

 

 

 

$

8,347,497

 

 

$

7,669,885

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

237,857

 

 

$

230,995

 

Accrued compensation and related liabilities

 

224,641

 

 

127,417

 

Accrued liabilities

 

514,159

 

 

456,653

 

Income taxes, current

 

 

 

27,099

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

43,767

 

 

43,031

 

Debt due within one year

 

249,936

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,270,360

 

 

885,195

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Debt due after one year

 

2,291,418

 

 

2,539,705

 

Deferred income taxes

 

389,553

 

 

388,579

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

119,071

 

 

122,695

 

Accrued liabilities

 

460,585

 

 

498,509

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

3,260,627

 

 

3,549,488

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, no par value:

 

 

 

 

100,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

Common stock, no par value:

 

1,403,229

 

 

1,102,689

 

425,000,000 shares authorized

FY 2021: 188,913,700 issued and 105,039,174 outstanding

FY 2020: 186,793,207 issued and 103,415,368 outstanding

Paid-in capital

 

74,451

 

 

171,521

 

Retained earnings

 

7,688,425

 

 

7,296,509

 

Treasury stock:

 

(5,336,627)

 

 

(5,182,137)

 

FY 2021: 83,874,526 shares

FY 2020: 83,377,839 shares

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(12,968)

 

 

(153,380)

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

3,816,510

 

 

3,235,202

 

 

 

$

8,347,497

 

 

$

7,669,885

 

Cintas Corporation

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

   

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

February 28,
 2021

 

February 29,
2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

843,246

 

 

$

731,452

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

182,132

 

 

175,261

 

Amortization of intangible assets and capitalized contract costs

 

107,689

 

 

107,232

 

Stock-based compensation

 

83,421

 

 

96,428

 

Gain on sale of operating assets

 

(21,861)

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(36,259)

 

 

5,013

 

Change in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(63,178)

 

 

(31,135)

 

Inventories, net

 

(123,678)

 

 

(17,780)

 

Uniforms and other rental items in service

 

(6,269)

 

 

(33,732)

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets and capitalized contract costs

 

(76,971)

 

 

(95,169)

 

Accounts payable

 

5,113

 

 

14,271

 

Accrued compensation and related liabilities

 

97,474

 

 

(4,792)

 

Accrued liabilities and other

 

(1,357)

 

 

3,426

 

Income taxes, current

 

(84,687)

 

 

(15,926)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

904,815

 

 

934,549

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(100,410)

 

 

(189,379)

 

Purchases of investments

 

(7,873)

 

 

(10,461)

 

Proceeds from sale of operating assets, net of cash disposed

 

32,490

 

 

13,300

 

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(7,570)

 

 

(47,850)

 

Other, net

 

(5,301)

 

 

(2,090)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(88,664)

 

 

(236,480)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Payments of commercial paper, net

 

 

 

(112,500)

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation awards

 

120,049

 

 

81,547

 

Dividends paid

 

(371,818)

 

 

(268,042)

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

(154,490)

 

 

(261,327)

 

Other, net

 

(3,836)

 

 

30

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(410,095)

 

 

(560,292)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

2,153

 

 

19

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

408,209

 

 

137,796

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

145,402

 

 

96,645

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

553,611

 

 

$

234,441

 

 



