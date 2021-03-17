 

ePlus to Present at the Sidoti & Company March 2021 Virtual Conference

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews) today announced that it will present at the Sidoti & Company March 2021 Virtual Conference.

The Sidoti & Company Conference will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021. ePlus is scheduled to present at 2:30 p.m. ET. Attendance is invitation only.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,400 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More.

ePlus, Where Technology Means More, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



