 

VICI Properties Inc. CEO Edward Pitoniak Appears on Fox Business Network’s “The Claman Countdown”

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential asset real estate investment trust, today announced that its CEO, Edward Pitoniak, appeared as a featured guest on Fox Business Network’s “The Claman Countdown” on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Mr. Pitoniak discussed the Company’s deal to acquire the real estate of the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click here to view the appearance.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 47 million square feet and features approximately 17,800 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Important risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial position (including those stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the economic conditions as a result thereof) are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include, among others, risks related to the impact of changes in general economic conditions, including low consumer confidence, unemployment levels, and depressed real estate pricing resulting from the severity and duration of any downturn in the U.S. or global economy (including stemming from the public health emergency caused by COVID-19 and changes in economic conditions as a result of the public health emergency caused by COVID-19); risks that the pending transaction may not be consummated on the terms or timeframes contemplated, or at all; the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions set forth in the definitive transaction documents, including the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the governmental and regulatory approvals and consents required to consummate the pending transaction, or other delays or impediments to completing this transaction; the ability of the applicable parties to obtain the financing necessary to complete the transactions on the terms expected or at all; disruptions to the real property and operations of the subject property during the pendency of the closing of the pending transaction; and risks that the Company may not achieve the benefits contemplated by the pending transaction (including any expected accretion or the amount of any future rent payments). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.



