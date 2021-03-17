 

Everbridge Named Top Enterprise IT Alerting Solution for 2020 by IT Central Station

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that IT Central Station, the leading product review site for enterprise technology, ranked Everbridge the top IT alerting solution for 2020 based on peer product reviews from its site. The honor marks the third consecutive year that Everbridge IT Alerting received this distinction.

“Everbridge won a Peer Award on top of the #1 Leader spot and held steadily on our site for the past four years,” said Russell Rothstein, Chief Executive Officer, IT Central Station. “This past year of COVID-19 led to a surge of online peer reviews, which meant tech professionals, buyers, marketers and analysts gained access to a plethora of in-depth, fresh content as they compare and select the best software and services on IT Central Station. This Peer Award serves as a testament to the leadership role Everbridge maintains in IT alerting and incident management solutions.”

Over 5,600 global customers rely on Everbridge to keep their people safe and organizations running in anticipation of, or amid, critical events. Everbridge’s IT Alerting solution provides enterprise incident response management, which enables enterprises to automatically and efficiently communicate and collaborate with key IT teams, proactively notify impacted business users and keep key stakeholders informed during an incident to minimize damage and accelerate resolution.

Customers of IT Alerting cite reductions in the amount of time it takes to launch response teams and initiate actions after an incident by as much as 93 percent. At an average cost of $9,000 per minute for an IT outage (source: Ponemon Institute), companies can save hundreds of thousands of dollars per incident using IT Alerting.

“Survival leapfrogged strategy in 2020 as IT organizations accelerated their moves to business process digitization, remote access, e-commerce, video conference and use of collaboration tools. The increased demand on IT performance remains a solid use-case argument in favor of Everbridge IT Alerting’s strengths, and well-established traction in leading global enterprises,” said Valerie O’Connell, Research Director, EMA. “This recognition reinforces EMA’s understanding of the value Everbridge delivers to its customers. They uniformly report great value in the proactive orchestration of response to critical IT service disruptions to accelerate resolution.”

