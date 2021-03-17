 

PSYC Expands Digital Media Presence with the Launch of the Industry’s First Video News Segment

17.03.2021   

Psychedelic Spotlight Debuts the Spotlight Roundup

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) the first publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce the debut and launch of its Spotlight Roundup video series presented by Psychedelic Spotlight.

Produced in collaboration with Elk’s Pride Pictures, a narrative and documentary film production company based in Kansas City, Missouri, the Spotlight Roundup offers viewers an engaging, informative, and concise roundup of many of the latest news stories and developments surrounding the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics. The Company plans to initially produce the Spotlight Roundup on a bi-monthly basis and with the intent of eventually transitioning it into a weekly segment to be distributed across its growing number of digital and social media platforms.

“The launch of the Spotlight Roundup represents another step forward in the evolution of Psychedelic Spotlight,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “Since our initial foray into this sector about a year ago, our objective has been to evolve PSYC, through Psychedelic Spotlight, into the most recognized and reputable leader for news, information, and unique content within the medicinal psychedelic industry. I am proud to say that in recent months we have made tremendous strides in accomplishing this objective, and my expectation is for the Spotlight Roundup to further solidify our position as the leading resource for news and perspective in an industry that continues to demonstrate exciting growth potential.”

“This project seemed to come together quite fortuitously,” said Elk’ Pride Executive Producer, Matthew Dunehoo. “We're very grateful to have made the connection to David and his team. The rapidly unfolding story of the promise of medicinal psychedelics to help heal so many of humanity's complicated conditions is one we're passionate about and proud to help tell in an accessible and empowered manner."

“Having the opportunity to work with Matthew and his talented team, which includes Autumn Tribitt, the phenomenal host of the Spotlight Roundup, has been an exciting process,” said Flores. “We look forward to working with them in the coming months to further expand and enhance this video series in addition to infusing it with paid sponsorship opportunities that may provide us with an additional source of revenue,” said Flores.

