SMTC Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Fourth quarter 2020 revenue was $101.3 million, up 12.3% vs. the prior year.

EPS was ($0.13) compared to $0.04 in the prior year.

Adjusted EPS was $0.12 compared to $0.10 in the prior year.

Net Loss was $3.6 million compared to $1.0 million net income in the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income was $3.4 million compared to $2.9 million in the prior year.

EBITDA was $0.6 million compared to $6.7 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.2 million compared to $7.0 million in the prior year. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, primary addbacks to EBITDA included $3.6 million of restructuring charges associated with the Company’s Mexico site consolidation, in addition to, $1.3 million of merger and acquisitions related expenditures.



2020 Full Year Financial Highlights

2020 revenue was $386.5 million, up 3.8% vs. the prior year.

EPS was ($0.02) compared to ($0.23) the prior year.

Adjusted EPS was $0.42 compared to $0.27 the prior year.

Net Loss was $0.6 million compared to $6.0 million the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income was $11.9 million compared to $6.9 million the prior year.

EBITDA was $17.9 million compared to $19.1 million the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.4 million compared to $24.8 million the prior year.



$s millions (except EPS) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change Q4 2019 Change Revenue $ 101.3 $ 99.5 1.7 % $ 90.2 12.3 % GAAP Gross Profit $ 11.8 $ 11.1 6.7 % $ 10.5 12.9 % Gross Profit Percentage 11.7 % 11.2 % 11.6 % Net Income (Loss) $ (3.6 ) $ 1.2 (385.9 %) $ 1.0 (456.8 %) EPS $ (0.13 ) $ 0.04 0.0 % $ 0.04 (453.9 %) Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit $ 12.8 $ 12.5 1.8 % $ 12.2 5.0 % Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage 12.6 % 12.6 % 13.5 % Adjusted Net Income $ 3.4 $ 3.8 (10.9 %) $ 2.9 17.6 % Adjusted EPS $ 0.12 $ 0.13 (6.9 %) $ 0.10 16.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 7.2 $ 7.5 (4.1 %) $ 7.0 3.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Percentage 7.1 % 7.6 % 7.7 % Net Debt $ 87.4 $ 85.9 1.8 % 82.1 $s millions (except EPS) 2020 2019 Change Revenue $ 386.5 $ 372.5 3.8 % GAAP Gross Profit $ 43.3 $ 37.0 16.9 % Gross Profit Percentage 11.2 % 9.9 % Net Loss $ (0.6 ) $ (6.0 ) (90.3 %) EPS $ (0.02 ) $ (0.23 ) (91.2 %) Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit $ 48.7 $ 44.2 10.2 % Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage 12.6 % 11.9 % Adjusted Net Income $ 11.9 $ 6.9 73.6 % Adjusted EPS $ 0.42 $ 0.27 58.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.4 $ 24.8 10.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Percentage 7.1 % 7.6 % Net Debt $ 87.4 $ 82.1 6.5 %

Note: Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share (Adjusted EPS), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Percentage, and Net Debt (each as defined below) are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the section below labeled “Non-GAAP Information” and the various reconciliations to the applicable most directly comparable GAAP measures shown below in this press release.



Management Commentary

“I am proud that our organization did an outstanding job supporting our customers and employee wellness during the pandemic and we were able to successfully navigate through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic during the year,” said Ed Smith, SMTC’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We finished 2020 on a strong note with sales up 12.2% compared to the same quarter in the prior year and are looking forward to opportunities ahead for SMTC.”

“We saw a strong rebound and expansion in our semiconductor business in 2020 and our focus on the Industrial IoT market and our growth in the defense and aerospace industry enabled us to provide a stable and solid base to grow our business,” noted Smith.

Twelve months ended January 03, 2021 Twelve months ended December 29, 2019 Change Industry Sector $ % $ % $ % Industrial IoT, Power and Clean Technology 154.2 39.9 147.3 39.5 6.9 4.7 Semiconductors 52.6 13.6 23.0 6.2 29.6 128.7 Medical and Safety 44.2 11.4 45.5 12.2 (1.3) (2.9) Retail and Payment Systems 41.1 10.6 46.1 12.4 (5.0) (10.8) Avionics, Aerospace and Defense 37.3 9.7 24.7 6.6 12.6 51.0 Test and Measurement 35.4 9.2 48.7 13.1 (13.3) (27.3) Telecom, Networking and Communications 21.7 5.6 37.2 10.0 (15.5) (41.7) Total 386.5 100.0 372.5 100.0 14.0 3.8%

The Company initiated its previously announced Mexican consolidation to enhance operational efficiencies and incurred $3.6 million of restructuring charges in the fourth quarter. The Company also generated $3.3 million in changes in working-capital from operations in the fourth quarter and capital expenditures were $2.4 million. During the fourth quarter, the Company also amended its credit facilities to provide increased covenant flexibility as it navigates through the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of the end of the fiscal year 2020, subject to borrowing base conditions, SMTC had $28.4 million available for borrowing under its asset-based lending facility and reduced its debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio to 2.62 (excluding leases).

Special Shareholder Meeting

The Company will conduct its previously announced special meeting of stockholders on March 31, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees and directors, and taking into account recent federal, state and local guidance, the Special Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only, via the Internet, with no physical in-person meeting. Shareholders as of the stock market close on February 11, 2021, the record date, can attend and participate in the Special Meeting by visiting www.proxydocs.com/SMTX (the “Virtual Special Meeting Website”) where shareholders will be able to vote electronically and submit questions. In order to attend the Special Meeting, shareholders must register in advance at www.proxydocs.com/SMTX prior to the deadline of March 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders will be asked to provide the control number located on their proxy card or voting instruction form. Upon completing their registration, shareholders will receive further instructions via email.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in the United States and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology companies, including those in the Avionics, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial IoT, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors, Telecom, Networking and Communications, and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end EMS, SMTC provides printed circuit board assembly production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, and sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 Revenue $ 101,359 $ 90,244 $ 386,450 $ 372,511 Cost of sales 89,513 79,750 343,177 335,490 Gross profit 11,846 10,494 43,273 37,021 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,566 7,132 29,602 27,040 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - - (3,050 ) Restructuring charges 3,600 (669 ) 4,125 7,955 Operating earnings (loss) (320 ) 4,031 9,546 5,076 Fair value loss (gain) on warrant liability 837 640 852 (279 ) Interest expense 2,028 2,213 8,049 10,562 Net income (loss) before income taxes (3,185 ) 1,178 645 (5,207 ) Income tax expense (recovery) Current 383 356 1,255 948 Deferred (14 ) (174 ) (29 ) (160 ) 369 182 1,226 788 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (3,554 ) $ 996 $ (581 ) $ (5,995 ) Basic income (loss) per share $ (0.13 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.23 ) Diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.13 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 28,353,147 28,117,372 28,244,244 25,745,499 Diluted 28,353,147 28,117,372 28,244,244 25,745,499





Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 600 $ 1,368 Accounts receivable - net 69,627 69,919 Unbilled contract assets 39,336 26,271 Inventories - net 49,799 47,826 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,872 7,044 Derivative assets 1,055 - Income taxes receivable 307 - 168,596 152,428 Property, plant and equipment - net 24,305 25,310 Operating lease right of use assets - net 7,791 3,330 Goodwill 18,165 18,165 Intangible assets - net 9,701 12,747 Deferred income taxes - net 569 540 Deferred financing costs - net 812 859 Total assets $ 229,939 $ 213,379 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility 34,694 34,701 Accounts payable 72,608 74,126 Accrued liabilities 21,946 11,164 Warrant liability 3,233 1,730 Restructuring liability 2,443 1,597 Income taxes payable 478 157 Current portion of long-term debt 2,500 1,250 Current portion of operating lease obligations 2,590 1,128 Current portion of finance lease obligations 2,245 1,226 142,737 127,079 Long-term debt 30,930 33,750 Operating lease obligations 5,590 2,615 Finance lease obligations 9,492 8,838 Total liabilities 188,749 172,282 Shareholders equity: Capital stock 511 508 Additional paid-in capital 294,060 293,389 Deficit (253,381 ) (252,800 ) 41,190 41,097 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 229,939 $ 213,379





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended Twelve months ended Cash provided by (used in): January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 Operations: Net income (loss) $ (3,554 ) $ 996 $ (581 ) $ (5,995 ) Items not involving cash: Depreciation on property, plant and equipment 1,401 1,646 6,168 6,548 Amortization of acquired Intangible assets 328 1,656 3,046 7,188 Unrealized foreign exchange gain on unsettled forward exchange contracts (335 ) - (1,055 ) - Deferred income taxes (recovery) (14 ) (174 ) (29 ) (160 ) Write down of property, plant and equipment - (103 ) - 158 Amortization of deferred financing fees 313 292 1,205 1,592 Stock-based compensation 286 237 761 775 Change in fair value of warrant liability 837 640 852 (279 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - - (3,050 ) Change in non-cash operating working capital: Accounts receivable 3,779 (8,711 ) 292 3,067 Unbilled contract assets 3,400 519 (13,065 ) (5,866 ) Inventories 1,738 1,709 (1,973 ) 5,377 Prepaid expensesand other assets (1,308 ) 77 (828 ) (1,018 ) Income taxes payable 77 421 14 305 Accounts payable (5,082 ) 7,233 (1,404 ) (2,612 ) Accrued liabilities (1,167 ) (1,611 ) 10,800 (1,876 ) Restructuring liability 2,137 (1,139 ) 901 1,597 Net change in operating lease right of use asset and liability (208 ) (464 ) (24 ) (50 ) 2,628 3,224 5,080 5,701 Financing: Advances (repayments) of revolving credit facility 338 (139 ) (7 ) 9,681 Repayments of long-term debt (625 ) (625 ) (1,562 ) (23,250 ) Debt issuance and deferred financing fees (378 ) (569 ) (515 ) (940 ) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (545 ) (366 ) (1,542 ) (1,565 ) Purchase treasury stock (464 ) (74 ) (464 ) (74 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock rights offerings - - 14,044 Proceeds from issuance of stock options 377 1 377 46 (1,297 ) (1,772 ) (3,713 ) (2,058 ) Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,006 ) (685 ) (2,241 ) (3,876 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 106 - 106 - (900 ) (685 ) (2,135 ) (3,876 ) Decrease in cash 431 767 (768 ) (233 ) Cash, beginning of period 169 601 1,368 1,601 Cash, end of the period $ 600 $ 1,368 $ 600 $ 1,368





Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 Gross Profit $ 11,846 $ 10,494 $ 43,273 $ 37,021 Add (deduct): Amortization of intangible assets 328 1,656 3,046 7,188 Unrealized foreign exchange gain on unsettled forward exchange contracts (335 ) - (1,055 ) - COVID-19 related expenses 924 - 3,457 - Adjusted Gross Profit $ 12,763 $ 12,150 $ 48,721 $ 44,209 Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage 12.6 % 13.5 % 12.6 % 11.9 %





Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 Net income (loss) $ (3,554 ) $ 996 $ (581 ) $ (5,995 ) Add (deduct): Amortization of intangible assets 328 1,656 3,046 7,188 Restructuring charges (recovery) 3,600 (669 ) $ 4,125 7,955 Stock compensation expense 286 237 761 775 Fair value adjustment of warrant liability 837 640 852 (279 ) Fair value adjustment of contingent consisderation - - - (3,050 ) Merger and acquisitions related expenses 1,340 54 1,340 286 COVID-19 related expenses 924 - 3,457 - Unrealized foreign exchange gain on unsettled forward exchange contracts (335 ) - (1,055 ) - Adjusted Net income $ 3,426 $ 2,914 $ 11,945 $ 6,880 Adjusted EPS $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.42 $ 0.27 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 28,353,147 28,117,372 28,244,244 25,745,499 Diluted 28,353,147 28,117,372 28,244,244 25,745,499





Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Percentage (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 Net income (loss) $ (3,554 ) $ 996 $ (581 ) $ (5,995 ) Add (deduct): Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,401 1,646 6,168 6,548 Amortization of Intangible assets 328 1,656 3,046 7,188 Interest 2,028 2,213 8,049 10,562 Income tax expense 369 182 1,226 788 EBITDA $ 572 $ 6,693 $ 17,908 $ 19,091 Add (deduct): Restructuring charges (recovery) 3,600 (669 ) 4,125 7,955 Stock compensation expense 286 237 761 775 Fair value adjustment of warrant liability 837 640 852 (279 ) Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration - - - (3,050 ) Merger and acquisitions related expenses 1,340 54 1,340 286 COVID-19 related expenses 924 - 3,457 - Unrealized foreign exchange gain on unsettled forward exchange contracts (335 ) - (1,055 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,224 $ 6,955 $ 27,388 $ 24,778 Adjusted EBITDA Percentage 7.1 % 7.7 % 7.1 % 6.7 %





Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Net Debt (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 Revolver $ 34,694 $ 34,701 Long-term debt 37,188 38,750 Discount (long-term debt) (3,758 ) (3,750 ) Finance lease obligations1 11,737 10,064 Operating lease obligations2 8,180 3,743 Total Debt $ 88,041 $ 83,508 Cash $ (600 ) $ (1,368 ) Net Debt $ 87,441 $ 82,140 1Capital lease obligations includes $1.4 million for new lease effective September 2020 and $1.7 million for new lease effective December 2020 2Operating lease obligations includes $4.9 million for new lease for Fremont facility effective July 2020 and Vandell office effective Nov 2020

