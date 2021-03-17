 

SMTC Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 13:35  |  36   |   |   

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winner of Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Fourth quarter 2020 revenue was $101.3 million, up 12.3% vs. the prior year.
  • EPS was ($0.13) compared to $0.04 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.12 compared to $0.10 in the prior year.
  • Net Loss was $3.6 million compared to $1.0 million net income in the prior year.
  • Adjusted Net Income was $3.4 million compared to $2.9 million in the prior year.
  • EBITDA was $0.6 million compared to $6.7 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $7.2 million compared to $7.0 million in the prior year. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, primary addbacks to EBITDA included $3.6 million of restructuring charges associated with the Company’s Mexico site consolidation, in addition to, $1.3 million of merger and acquisitions related expenditures.

2020 Full Year Financial Highlights

  • 2020 revenue was $386.5 million, up 3.8% vs. the prior year.
  • EPS was ($0.02) compared to ($0.23) the prior year.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.42 compared to $0.27 the prior year.
  • Net Loss was $0.6 million compared to $6.0 million the prior year.
  • Adjusted Net Income was $11.9 million compared to $6.9 million the prior year.
  • EBITDA was $17.9 million compared to $19.1 million the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $27.4 million compared to $24.8 million the prior year.
$s millions (except EPS) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change Q4 2019 Change  
Revenue $ 101.3   $ 99.5   1.7 % $ 90.2   12.3 %  
GAAP            
Gross Profit $ 11.8   $ 11.1   6.7 % $ 10.5   12.9 %  
Gross Profit Percentage   11.7 %   11.2 %     11.6 %    
Net Income (Loss) $ (3.6 $ 1.2   (385.9 %) $ 1.0   (456.8 %)  
EPS $ (0.13 $ 0.04   0.0 % $ 0.04   (453.9 %)  
Non-GAAP            
Adjusted Gross Profit $ 12.8   $ 12.5   1.8 % $ 12.2   5.0 %  
Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage   12.6 %   12.6 %     13.5 %    
Adjusted Net Income $ 3.4   $ 3.8   (10.9 %) $ 2.9   17.6 %  
Adjusted EPS $ 0.12   $ 0.13   (6.9 %) $ 0.10   16.6 %  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 7.2   $ 7.5   (4.1 %) $ 7.0   3.9 %  
Adjusted EBITDA Percentage   7.1 %   7.6 %     7.7 %    
Net Debt $ 87.4   $ 85.9   1.8 %   82.1      
             
$s millions (except EPS)   2020     2019   Change      
Revenue $ 386.5   $ 372.5   3.8 %      
GAAP            
Gross Profit $ 43.3   $ 37.0   16.9 %      
Gross Profit Percentage   11.2 %   9.9 %        
Net Loss $ (0.6 ) $ (6.0 ) (90.3 %)      
EPS $ (0.02 ) $ (0.23 ) (91.2 %)      
Non-GAAP            
Adjusted Gross Profit $ 48.7   $ 44.2   10.2 %      
Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage   12.6 %   11.9 %        
Adjusted Net Income $ 11.9   $ 6.9   73.6 %      
Adjusted EPS $ 0.42   $ 0.27   58.3 %      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.4   $ 24.8   10.5 %      
Adjusted EBITDA Percentage   7.1 %   7.6 %        
Net Debt $ 87.4   $ 82.1   6.5 %      
             

Note: Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share (Adjusted EPS), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Percentage, and Net Debt (each as defined below) are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the section below labeled “Non-GAAP Information” and the various reconciliations to the applicable most directly comparable GAAP measures shown below in this press release.

Management Commentary

“I am proud that our organization did an outstanding job supporting our customers and employee wellness during the pandemic and we were able to successfully navigate through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic during the year,” said Ed Smith, SMTC’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We finished 2020 on a strong note with sales up 12.2% compared to the same quarter in the prior year and are looking forward to opportunities ahead for SMTC.”

“We saw a strong rebound and expansion in our semiconductor business in 2020 and our focus on the Industrial IoT market and our growth in the defense and aerospace industry enabled us to provide a stable and solid base to grow our business,” noted Smith.

                   
  Twelve months ended January 03, 2021   Twelve months ended December 29, 2019   Change  
Industry Sector $ %   $ %   $ %  
Industrial IoT, Power and Clean Technology 154.2 39.9   147.3 39.5   6.9 4.7  
Semiconductors 52.6 13.6   23.0 6.2   29.6 128.7  
Medical and Safety 44.2 11.4   45.5 12.2   (1.3) (2.9)  
Retail and Payment Systems 41.1 10.6   46.1 12.4   (5.0) (10.8)  
Avionics, Aerospace and Defense 37.3 9.7   24.7 6.6   12.6 51.0  
Test and Measurement 35.4 9.2   48.7 13.1   (13.3) (27.3)  
Telecom, Networking and Communications 21.7 5.6   37.2 10.0   (15.5) (41.7)  
Total 386.5 100.0   372.5 100.0   14.0 3.8%  
                   

The Company initiated its previously announced Mexican consolidation to enhance operational efficiencies and incurred $3.6 million of restructuring charges in the fourth quarter. The Company also generated $3.3 million in changes in working-capital from operations in the fourth quarter and capital expenditures were $2.4 million. During the fourth quarter, the Company also amended its credit facilities to provide increased covenant flexibility as it navigates through the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of the end of the fiscal year 2020, subject to borrowing base conditions, SMTC had $28.4 million available for borrowing under its asset-based lending facility and reduced its debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio to 2.62 (excluding leases).

Special Shareholder Meeting

The Company will conduct its previously announced special meeting of stockholders on March 31, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees and directors, and taking into account recent federal, state and local guidance, the Special Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only, via the Internet, with no physical in-person meeting. Shareholders as of the stock market close on February 11, 2021, the record date, can attend and participate in the Special Meeting by visiting www.proxydocs.com/SMTX (the “Virtual Special Meeting Website”) where shareholders will be able to vote electronically and submit questions. In order to attend the Special Meeting, shareholders must register in advance at www.proxydocs.com/SMTX prior to the deadline of March 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders will be asked to provide the control number located on their proxy card or voting instruction form. Upon completing their registration, shareholders will receive further instructions via email.

Additional Information and Where to Find It:

This communication relates to the proposed merger involving the Company. In connection with the proposed merger, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement and other documents related to the proposed merger, including a form of proxy, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 18, 2021, and will file or furnish other relevant materials with the SEC. The definitive proxy statement and a form of proxy were first mailed or otherwise furnished to the stockholders of the Company on February 18, 2021. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, THE COMPANY’S STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT IN ITS ENTIRETY AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED MERGER OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE PROXY STATEMENT, IF ANY, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED MERGER AND THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED MERGER. This communication is not a substitute for the proxy statement or any other document that may be filed by the Company with the SEC. Investors and stockholders are able to obtain the documents free of charge at the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov, and the Company’s website, www.smtc.com. In addition, the documents may be obtained free of charge by directing a request by mail or telephone to: SMTC Corporation, 425 North Drive Melbourne, FL 32934, Attention: Secretary, (905) 479-1810.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company, H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”) and certain of their respective directors, executive officers, certain other members of management and employees of the Company and H.I.G. and agents retained by the Company may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders of the Company in favor of the proposed merger. Information about directors and executive officers of the Company and their beneficial ownership of the Company’s common stock is set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A for its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, as filed with the SEC on June 26, 2020. Certain directors, executive officers, other members of management and employees of the Company may have direct or indirect interests in the proposed merger due to securities holdings, vesting of equity awards, rights to severance payments or the purchase of equity in EMS Silver Topco Inc. Additional information regarding the direct and indirect interests of these individuals and other persons who may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation is included in the proxy statement with respect to the proposed merger the Company filed with the SEC and furnished to the Company’s stockholders.

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share (Adjusted EPS), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Percentage, and Net Debt are non-GAAP measures and are referred to herein as “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Adjusted Gross Profit is computed as gross profit excluding amortization of intangible assets, unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts and COVID-19 related expenses. COVID-19 related expenses include expenses associated with the retention of temporary replacement labor, additional sanitation, cleaning and disinfection of facilities, personal protective equipment and related supplies and costs associated with facilitating social distancing.

Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage is computed as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue. Adjusted Net Income is computed as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges (recovery), stock-based compensation, fair value adjustment of warrant liability, merger and acquisition related expenses, fair value adjustment to contingent consideration, COVID-19 related expenses and unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts. Adjusted EPS is computed as Adjusted Net Income divided by Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding. EBITDA is computed as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is computed as EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, fair value adjustment of warrant liability, fair value adjustment to contingent consideration, merger and acquisition related expenses, COVID-19 related expenses and unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts. Adjusted EBITDA Percentage is computed as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Net Debt is computed as total debt minus cash. Reconciliations of Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS, Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Percentage, and Net Debt to total debt are each included in this press release below.

Management believes that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information to investors about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to the key metrics SMTC uses in its financial and operational decision making. The Company’s management believes that adjusting for the additional temporary costs attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic allows for a better comparison of the Company’s performance to prior periods, which is consistent with the Company’s recent amendments to the financial covenants in its financing agreements. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by management to manage and monitor SMTC’s performance, and also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in SMTC’s industry. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be construed as an inference that SMTC’s future results will be unaffected by any items adjusted for in these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. In evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future SMTC may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of those adjusted in the presentation below. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures that SMTC uses are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the proposed merger and the ability to consummate the proposed merger. Forward-looking statements are indicated by words or phrases such as “guidance,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “forecasts,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” “outlook,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” and similar words or phrases and the negative of such words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: (1) the Company may be unable to obtain stockholder approval as required for the proposed merger; (2) the conditions to the closing of the proposed merger and required regulatory approvals may not be obtained; (3) the proposed merger may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays, including the payment of a termination fee to EMS Silver Inc. (“Parent”) by the Company; (4) the business of the Company may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the proposed merger; (5) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed merger on the Company’s business relationships, including with customers and suppliers; (6) the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed merger; (7) the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, legislative, regulatory and/or competitive factors, including, but not limited to, future response to, and effects of, the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Company’s continued operations, customer demand, supply chain availability and implementation of protective measures and public policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including legislation or restrictions, and access to additional funding under and compliance with its credit facilities; (8) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (9) the attention of the Company’s management and employees may be diverted from ongoing business concerns as a result of the proposed merger; (10) limitations placed on the Company’s ability to operate its business under the proposed merger agreement; (11) risks that the proposed merger disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the proposed merger; (12) the fact that under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company is restricted from soliciting other acquisition proposals after the date of the merger agreement; (13) the failure by Parent or EMS Silver Merger Sub Inc. to obtain the necessary debt and equity financing arrangements set forth in the commitment letters received in connection with the proposed merger; and (14) other risks to consummation of the proposed merger, including the risk that the proposed merger will not be completed within the expected time period or at all, which may adversely affect the Company’s business and the price of the Company’s common stock.

The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021 . No assurance can be given that these are all of the factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements. The Company’s stockholders are advised, however, to consult any future disclosures the Company makes on related subjects as may be detailed in the Company’s other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in the United States and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology companies, including those in the Avionics, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial IoT, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors, Telecom, Networking and Communications, and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end EMS, SMTC provides printed circuit board assembly production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, and sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)        
(Unaudited)                
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) January 3, 2021   December 29, 2019   January 3, 2021   December 29, 2019
                 
Revenue   $ 101,359     $ 90,244     $ 386,450     $ 372,511  
Cost of sales     89,513       79,750       343,177       335,490  
Gross profit     11,846       10,494       43,273       37,021  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     8,566       7,132       29,602       27,040  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     -       -       -       (3,050 )
Restructuring charges     3,600       (669 )     4,125       7,955  
                 
Operating earnings (loss)     (320 )     4,031       9,546       5,076  
Fair value loss (gain) on warrant liability     837       640       852       (279 )
Interest expense     2,028       2,213       8,049       10,562  
Net income (loss) before income taxes     (3,185 )     1,178       645       (5,207 )
Income tax expense (recovery)                
Current     383       356       1,255       948  
Deferred     (14 )     (174 )     (29 )     (160 )
      369       182       1,226       788  
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)   $ (3,554 )   $ 996     $ (581 )   $ (5,995 )
                 
Basic income (loss) per share   $ (0.13 )   $ 0.04     $ (0.02 )   $ (0.23 )
Diluted income (loss) per share   $ (0.13 )   $ 0.04     $ (0.02 )   $ (0.23 )
                 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                
Basic     28,353,147       28,117,372       28,244,244       25,745,499  
Diluted     28,353,147       28,117,372       28,244,244       25,745,499  
                 


Consolidated Balance Sheets          
(Unaudited)          
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)     January 3, 2021   December 29, 2019
Assets          
           
Current assets:          
Cash     $ 600     $ 1,368  
Accounts receivable - net       69,627       69,919  
Unbilled contract assets       39,336       26,271  
Inventories - net       49,799       47,826  
Prepaid expenses and other assets       7,872       7,044  
Derivative assets       1,055       -  
Income taxes receivable       307       -  
        168,596       152,428  
Property, plant and equipment - net       24,305       25,310  
Operating lease right of use assets - net       7,791       3,330  
Goodwill       18,165       18,165  
Intangible assets - net       9,701       12,747  
Deferred income taxes - net       569       540  
Deferred financing costs - net       812       859  
Total assets     $ 229,939     $ 213,379  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
           
Current liabilities:          
Revolving credit facility       34,694       34,701  
Accounts payable       72,608       74,126  
Accrued liabilities       21,946       11,164  
Warrant liability       3,233       1,730  
Restructuring liability       2,443       1,597  
Income taxes payable       478       157  
Current portion of long-term debt       2,500       1,250  
Current portion of operating lease obligations       2,590       1,128  
Current portion of finance lease obligations       2,245       1,226  
        142,737       127,079  
           
Long-term debt       30,930       33,750  
Operating lease obligations       5,590       2,615  
Finance lease obligations       9,492       8,838  
Total liabilities       188,749       172,282  
           
Shareholders equity:          
Capital stock       511       508  
Additional paid-in capital       294,060       293,389  
Deficit       (253,381 )     (252,800 )
        41,190       41,097  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity     $ 229,939     $ 213,379  
           


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows              
(Unaudited)              
       
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended   Twelve months ended
Cash provided by (used in): January 3, 2021   December 29, 2019   January 3, 2021   December 29, 2019
Operations:              
Net income (loss) $ (3,554 )   $ 996     $ (581 )   $ (5,995 )
Items not involving cash:              
Depreciation on property, plant and equipment   1,401       1,646       6,168       6,548  
Amortization of acquired Intangible assets   328       1,656       3,046       7,188  
Unrealized foreign exchange gain on unsettled forward              
   exchange contracts   (335 )     -       (1,055 )     -  
Deferred income taxes (recovery)   (14 )     (174 )     (29 )     (160 )
Write down of property, plant and equipment   -       (103 )     -       158  
Amortization of deferred financing fees   313       292       1,205       1,592  
Stock-based compensation   286       237       761       775  
Change in fair value of warrant liability   837       640       852       (279 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   -       -       -       (3,050 )
               
Change in non-cash operating working capital:              
Accounts receivable   3,779       (8,711 )     292       3,067  
Unbilled contract assets   3,400       519       (13,065 )     (5,866 )
Inventories   1,738       1,709       (1,973 )     5,377  
Prepaid expensesand other assets   (1,308 )     77       (828 )     (1,018 )
Income taxes payable   77       421       14       305  
Accounts payable   (5,082 )     7,233       (1,404 )     (2,612 )
Accrued liabilities   (1,167 )     (1,611 )     10,800       (1,876 )
Restructuring liability   2,137       (1,139 )     901       1,597  
Net change in operating lease right of use asset and liability   (208 )     (464 )     (24 )     (50 )
    2,628       3,224       5,080       5,701  
Financing:              
Advances (repayments) of revolving credit facility   338       (139 )     (7 )     9,681  
Repayments of long-term debt   (625 )     (625 )     (1,562 )     (23,250 )
Debt issuance and deferred financing fees   (378 )     (569 )     (515 )     (940 )
Principal repayments of finance lease obligations   (545 )     (366 )     (1,542 )     (1,565 )
Purchase treasury stock   (464 )     (74 )     (464 )     (74 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock rights offerings       -       -       14,044  
Proceeds from issuance of stock options   377       1       377       46  
    (1,297 )     (1,772 )     (3,713 )     (2,058 )
Investing:              
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (1,006 )     (685 )     (2,241 )     (3,876 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   106       -       106       -  
    (900 )     (685 )     (2,135 )     (3,876 )
Decrease in cash   431       767       (768 )     (233 )
Cash, beginning of period   169       601       1,368       1,601  
Cash, end of the period $ 600     $ 1,368     $ 600     $ 1,368  
               


Supplementary Information:                  
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage          
(Unaudited)                  
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended  
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)   January 3, 2021   December 29, 2019   January 3, 2021   December 29, 2019  
                   
Gross Profit   $ 11,846     $ 10,494     $ 43,273     $ 37,021    
Add (deduct):                  
   Amortization of intangible assets     328       1,656       3,046       7,188    
Unrealized foreign exchange gain                  
   on unsettled forward exchange contracts     (335 )     -       (1,055 )     -    
COVID-19 related expenses     924       -       3,457       -    
Adjusted Gross Profit   $ 12,763     $ 12,150     $ 48,721     $ 44,209    
Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage     12.6 %     13.5 %     12.6 %     11.9 %  
           


Supplementary Information:                
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS              
(Unaudited)                
  Three months ended   Twelve months ended  
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) January 3, 2021   December 29, 2019   January 3, 2021   December 29, 2019  
                 
Net income (loss) $ (3,554 )   $ 996     $ (581 )   $ (5,995 )  
Add (deduct):                
   Amortization of intangible assets   328       1,656       3,046       7,188    
   Restructuring charges (recovery)   3,600       (669 )   $ 4,125       7,955    
   Stock compensation expense   286       237       761       775    
   Fair value adjustment of warrant liability   837       640       852       (279 )  
   Fair value adjustment of contingent consisderation   -       -       -       (3,050 )  
   Merger and acquisitions related expenses   1,340       54       1,340       286    
   COVID-19 related expenses   924       -       3,457       -    
Unrealized foreign exchange gain                
   on unsettled forward exchange contracts   (335 )     -       (1,055 )     -    
                 
                 
Adjusted Net income $ 3,426     $ 2,914     $ 11,945     $ 6,880    
Adjusted EPS $ 0.12     $ 0.10     $ 0.42     $ 0.27    
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                
Basic   28,353,147       28,117,372       28,244,244       25,745,499    
Diluted   28,353,147       28,117,372       28,244,244       25,745,499    


Supplementary Information:                
Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Percentage          
(Unaudited)                
  Three months ended   Twelve months ended  
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) January 3, 2021   December 29, 2019   January 3, 2021   December 29, 2019  
                 
Net income (loss) $ (3,554 )   $ 996     $ (581 )   $ (5,995 )  
Add (deduct):                
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment   1,401       1,646       6,168       6,548    
Amortization of Intangible assets   328       1,656       3,046       7,188    
Interest   2,028       2,213       8,049       10,562    
Income tax expense   369       182       1,226       788    
                 
EBITDA $ 572     $ 6,693     $ 17,908     $ 19,091    
                 
Add (deduct):                
Restructuring charges (recovery)   3,600       (669 )     4,125       7,955    
Stock compensation expense   286       237       761       775    
Fair value adjustment of warrant liability   837       640       852       (279 )  
Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration   -       -       -       (3,050 )  
Merger and acquisitions related expenses   1,340       54       1,340       286    
COVID-19 related expenses   924       -       3,457       -    
Unrealized foreign exchange gain                
   on unsettled forward exchange contracts   (335 )     -       (1,055 )     -    
                 
Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,224     $ 6,955     $ 27,388     $ 24,778    
Adjusted EBITDA Percentage   7.1 %     7.7 %     7.1 %     6.7 %  
                 


Supplementary Information:        
Reconciliation of Net Debt        
(Unaudited)        
         
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) January 3, 2021   December 29, 2019  
         
Revolver $ 34,694     $ 34,701    
Long-term debt   37,188       38,750    
Discount (long-term debt)   (3,758 )     (3,750 )  
Finance lease obligations1   11,737       10,064    
Operating lease obligations2   8,180       3,743    
Total Debt $ 88,041     $ 83,508    
Cash $ (600 )   $ (1,368 )  
Net Debt $ 87,441     $ 82,140    
         
         
1Capital lease obligations includes $1.4 million for new lease effective September 2020 and $1.7 million for new lease effective December 2020  
2Operating lease obligations includes $4.9 million for new lease for Fremont facility effective July 2020 and Vandell office effective Nov 2020  

Investor Relations Contact

Peter Seltzberg
Managing Director
Darrow Associates, Inc.
516-419-9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SMTC Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winner of Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Bango Final Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...