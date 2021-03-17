 

QuoteMedia Welcomes Bookmap as Newest Quotestream Connect Partner

PHOENIX, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, is pleased to introduce Bookmap, as its newest Quotestream Connect Partner. QuoteMedia has integrated its Quotestream Connect data APIs for use within Bookmap’s impressive data visualization software.

Quotestream Connect includes QuoteMedia’s low-latency, highly accurate Streaming Datafeed API, state of the art On-Demand APIs, and an extensive User Management System, for integration into third party applications developed by Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) like Bookmap.

“We are always happy to add ISVs like Bookmap as Quotestream Connect Partners,” says Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia Ltd. “Bookmap is an innovative company, and it’s rewarding to see our data being utilized by users of this remarkable software application.”

QuoteMedia has integrated its Canadian and London order book APIs within Bookmaps’ exceptional Level 2 focused software platform, providing users the unique ability to visualize liquidity and trends in these markets.

“QuoteMedia is a real frontrunner in the financial market data industry, and we’re excited to partner with them to open Bookmap to the Canadian and London Stock Exchange markets,” says Tsachi Galanos, Bookmap CEO. “With QuoteMedia’s data solutions, traders using Bookmap to trade these markets will be able to visualize the real support and resistance levels and will take better trading decisions, gaining an edge over other traders.”

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, Ridge Clearing, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision, Warrior Trading and others. Quotestream, QMod and Quotestream Connect are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

QuoteMedia Investor Relations
Brendan Hopkins
Email: investors@quotemedia.com
Call: (407) 645-5295

About Bookmap

Bookmap Ltd. is a financial services firm and the creator of Bookmap (www.bookmap.com). The Bookmap team brings experience in High Frequency Trading, which was instrumental in creating the Bookmap trading platform that visualizes both real-time order book data combined with historical depth-of-market (DOM) data. Bookmap accurately shows the entire market liquidity and trading activities, enabling traders to identify market trends and hidden price patterns with high precision.

Bookmap connects to more than 30 exchanges and platforms, covering futures, stocks and cryptocurrencies. It is used by scalpers, day traders, swing traders and algo traders all over the world. In addition to the platform, Bookmap established a marketplace that offers unique add-ons, such as a stop & iceberg order detector, third-party market data, and educational services. For more information, please visit www.bookmap.com or send an email to info@bookmap.com.




