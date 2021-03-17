Intellinetics Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Conference Call

COLUMBUS, OH, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCQB: INLX ) will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 929 205 6099 and providing passcode 81937864246#. If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through April 5, 2021. To listen to the replay, the call will be archived on the company's website at https://www.intellinetics.com/company-news/.