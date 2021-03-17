 

Healthtech Solutions, Inc. (HLTT), Parent Company of Cutting-Edge Medical Technology Companies, Files Reg A With SEC

March 17, 2021   

  • March 8, 2021, filing to raise up to $75 million. 
  • Maximum of 1,500,000 shares of Series B preferred stock offered at price of $50 per share.
  • Healthtech Solutions, Inc. is organized to pursue innovation in the field of medical technology.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Healthtech Solutions, Inc. (OTC: HLTT) (the “Company”), parent company of Medi-Scan, Inc. and RevHeart, Inc., filed a Reg A with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, March 8, 2021, to raise up to $75 million. The Company is offering up to a maximum of 1,500,000 shares of Series B preferred stock, $0.001 par value (“Preferred Stock”), at an offering price of $50 per share. The offering price will remain fixed for the duration of the Offering (the “Offered Shares”).

Healthtech Solutions, Inc. has been organized to pursue innovation in the field of medical technology. One of its subsidiaries, Medi-Scan, Inc., has developed a very promising cloud-based software application capable of converting a two-dimensional analog grayscale ultrasound image into a digital three-dimensional, high-definition color format that vastly expands the visual data available to the physician and delivers the data to the physician while the patient is present.

RevHeart, Inc., another subsidiary, has made advances in developing technology relating to the detection and treatment of cardiomyopathy. Its research team is developing the ability to identify and track myocardial deformities to enable implementation of a therapy to ameliorate and potentially repair myocardial damage. Based on positive results to date, RevHeart has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office titled "System, Method and Apparatus for Stimulating Cardiac Muscle Injury Recovery."

The Offering will allow the Company to implement its growth plan, which is three-pronged:

  1. The creation and commercialization of cloud-based software for ultrasound scans, which delivers data-driven, quantifiable images to a medical professional at the point of patient care.
  2. The development of cutting-edge medical therapies for the treatment of disease or injury, such as damage resulting from COVID-19 infection.
  3. The acquisition of or investment in integrative medical diagnostic or therapeutic software or devices with high-growth potential.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This communication shall neither constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions, and are subject to several risks and uncertainties and other influences, over many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts
Investors and Media
President@mymediscan.com

Corporate Communications
 InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com




Wertpapier


