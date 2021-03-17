 

AgJunction Awarded Three More Precision Ag Patents

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX), ("AgJunction" or the “Company”), announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company two new patents titled “Using Smart-Phones and Other Hand-Held Mobile Devices in Precision Agriculture,” and “Optical Tracking Vehicle Control System and Method.” AgJunction was also recently granted a new patent in Australia, patent number 2016340745, titled, “Steering Controller for Precision Farming.”

“We are very pleased to be awarded these three important patents,” said Bob Barjesteh, executive vice president and general counsel for AgJunction. “The recent patent grants cover important features of our newest products, demonstrating our continued commitment to protecting our customers and giving them the best technology available in the market.”

AgJunction currently owns or exclusively licenses over 200 precision agriculture patents and pending patents worldwide.

About AgJunction
AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Company’s vision with respect to autosteering for farmers and the expectation that regular updates will be pushed out to the app ensuring farmers can always operate their Wheelman products with the most up-to-date technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.

