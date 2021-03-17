 

Republic Bank Hires Andrew Cameron as Senior Vice President in Long Island Market

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank, today announced the hire of Andrew Cameron as Senior Vice President and Team Lead for the Long Island market, a new region of focus for the bank. In this role, Cameron will look to grow the bank’s presence in the market by utilizing his decades of experience and many industry connections to grow key business relationships.

Cameron previously served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending Officer at BNB Bank, now Dime Community Bank, since 2017. At BNB Bank, he was a key asset in expanding the bank’s business throughout Long Island. Prior to that, he was employed with Astoria Bank, eventually becoming a Senior Relationship Manager. Cameron has experience working in both the private and public sectors, which has led him to build an extensive network of business contacts throughout Long Island, making him uniquely qualified for his new role at Republic Bank.

“We look forward to expanding Republic Bank to Long Island and I’m confident Andrew is the best person to lead that effort,” said Vernon W. Hill, II, CEO, Republic Bank. “His dedication and existing relationships in the region will be invaluable as we turn new customers into FANS beyond our current store footprint in Manhattan.”

In 2020, Republic Bank was named America’s #1 Bank for Service in a national consumer satisfaction survey commissioned by Forbes. Whether banking in-person, online, via mobile or over the phone, Republic Bank delivers an unmatched customer experience and its modern stores, long hours, dog-friendly policies and free services such as coin counting set it apart from competitors large and small. The bank continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City as part of its “The Power of Red is Back” growth plan. Republic Bank’s 31 stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers incredible convenience and flexibility. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 31 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. ("the Company") may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements", including statements contained in this release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These factors include competition, timing, credit risks of lending activities, changes in general economic conditions, price pressures on loan and deposit products, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

