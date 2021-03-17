 

Well+Good Launches New Podcast

Season One of 'The Well+Good Podcast' is Presented by Plume & Petal

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well+Good, a leading wellness media brand known for its journalistic approach and commitment to creating inclusive content accessible to all, today announced the launch of its first-ever podcast, The Well+Good Podcast. The first season of the podcast is presented by Plume & Petal, a premium, mid-proof vodka infused with natural flavors and honey.

The Well+Good Podcast is about finding wellness that fits your frequency. Each episode will consult with experts and examine wellness trends to help listeners gain a better understanding of which wellness practices work for their lifestyle. Each episode will focus on one wellness topic, for example: 

  • Pandemic-Era Wellness: What We Have Learned So Far: What does wellbeing look like during the second year of the pandemic, which parts will stay with us in the future and what will be left behind.
  • Fitness vs. Movement: A look at how the time has come to reexamine our relationship with exercise, how the future of fitness will be more balanced, and the differences between fitness and movement.
  • What I’ve Learned About Healthy Eating: How to unlearn toxic diet culture and nourish yourself in an enjoyable, sustainable way.

“Well+Good has been covering the wellness industry for over a decade and we’ve seen a lot of wellness fads come and go,” said Kate Spies, General Manager of Well+Good. “The new podcast is a way for us to restart the conversation of what “balance” really means and how to make sure no one is left behind. Wellness looks different for everyone and our podcast aims to shed light on the most effective and accessible lasting solutions in order to live a well life.”

Added Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group, “at Leaf Group, we believe in the power of brands and we are committed to creating valuable content that enriches the lives of our consumers. The launch of ‘The Well+Good Podcast’ and its thoughtful, well-researched topics furthers this mission while reaching our Fitness & Wellness-centric audience through a new channel.”

New episodes of The Well+Good Podcast will be released every Wednesday on all podcast platforms. To learn more, visit www.wellandgood.com.

About Well+Good: 
Well+Good is a leading health and wellness brand known for its journalistic approach to content and ahead-of-the-curve trend-spotting. Well+Good is committed to creating inclusive content that makes health and wellness accessible to all and aims to amplify different perspectives, experiences, and stories. The female-founded company, bootstrapped since its debut in 2010, has been recognized as a vertical media leader and was named to Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies list. The brand also creates high-quality consumer events, including its Well+Good Talks and Well+Good Retreats series. For more information, visit www.wellandgood.com.

About Leaf Group:
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Media Contacts:
Susan Turner
Director of PR, Fitness & Wellness
susan.turner@leafgroup.com

Sharna Daduk
Vice President, Communications
sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com

 




