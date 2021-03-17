 

LifeMD to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 4 30 p.m. ET

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

LifeMD management will host the conference call followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, March 29, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-437-2398
International dial-in number: 1-720-452-9102
Conference ID: 4067431

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at LifeMD.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 12, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 4067431

About LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc. (formerly Conversion Labs) is a leading telehealth company that is transforming the healthcare landscape with direct-to-patient product and service offerings. LifeMD's telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com

Company Contact                                
Marc Benathen, CFO
LifeMD, Inc.        
Email Contact        

Media and Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email Contact




