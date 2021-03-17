How The Global Pandemic Is Fueling Increased Revenue Opportunities For Healthcare Stocks

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While many industries have suffered during the global pandemic, there are those few whose fortunes are being made because of COVID. The Personal Protective Equipment Market is one of the latter industries. The mass spread infection scale of COVID-19 has led to a burgeoning demand for PPEs around the globe, which is estimated to be elevated during the course of the current pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has had such positive impact on the market due to increasing demand for a wide range of PPE, such as gloves, masks, face-shields, and coveralls, especially from the healthcare sector, to avoid the spread of the virus. These special equipment items create a barrier between the personnel and germs often found in the medical environments. The barrier blocks the transmission of contaminants from blood, body fluids, or respiratory secretions. Though it was usually used by doctors, nurses, and cleanroom workers only… now it is now also worn by patients to control the spread of germs at the source and hospitals… and on the streets. Industry reports repeatedly project substantial growth in the PPR markets. One article, by Allied Market Research projected that the global Healthcare PPE market, which was valued at $12.9 billion in 2019, is projected to reach $33.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027… while another report from Grand View Research projects and even higher goal saying that the Personal Protective Equipment Market will reach $123.38 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%... both pretty impressive numbers. Active biotech companies in the market this week include Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (OTCPK: MHTCF) (CSE: MTEC), Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX).

The Allied report added: "In the product segment, protective clothing accounted for the largest market share, owing to increase in use of coverall, gowns, and scrubs as a basic requirement for any healthcare personnel or patient. Protective clothing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%. However, respiratory protection PPE is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 14%, owing to rise in the usage of face masks by general public due to the outbreak of COVID-19. It continued: "Health ministries have implemented stringent regulations for the health and safety of the healthcare professionals for the adequate availability, allocation, usage, and disposal of PPEs. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) are some of the agencies that issue proper guidelines and frameworks for the healthcare professionals. Moreover, countries around the world are increasing the share of GDP on the healthcare expenditure to provide better facilities to its citizens. Both public as well as private players are investing in new hospitals, in-home healthcare services, and primary healthcare centers. This is expected to create new consumers for PPE, contributing to the growth of the global healthcare PPE market."