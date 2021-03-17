 

Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada has become home to some of the most important research and development happening today in the mental health and wellness space. Psychedelic therapy emerged as a breakthrough mental health treatment, and Canadian companies are leading the way in developing psychedelics into safe, effective, and evidence-based treatments. Alongside leading Canadian research organizations like the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), Canadian companies like Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSXV:NUMI) (OTCPK:LKYSF), Revive Therapeutics (CSE:RVV) (OTCPK:RVVTF), Roadman Investments (TSXV:LITT), and Empower Clinics (CSE:CBDT) are conducting key research and development as leaders in this emerging space, as global pharma companies like Aikido Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:AIKI) begin to notice the potential of these discoveries.

Numinus Wellness Significantly Expands Psychedelic Research Capabilities

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSXV:NUMI) (OTCPK:LKYSF) has been one of the leading companies advancing psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and other innovative health treatments. Out of the company's state-of-the-art research lab in British Columbia, Numinus is conducting innovative work to advance psilocybe mushroom cultivation, extraction, and formulation studies while building a genotypically verified spore bank and tissue culture library. The company offers virtual services to deliver innovative treatments to address physical, mental, and emotional health through its Numinus Health segments, while Numinus R&D handles implementation science and Numinus Bioscience conducts applied research and IP development.

Numinus is currently engaged in several important studies and trials in the psychedelic research space. These include a joint single-arm, open-label compassionate access trial on Psilocybin-Research Intervention with Motivational Enhancement for substance use disorders conducted in partnership with clinical trial organization Syreon Corporation, as well as a compassionate access trial for MDMA-assisted therapy for treatment of patients with post-traumatic stress disorder conducted in partnership with MAPS.

