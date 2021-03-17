 

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Is Projected To Exceed $129 Billion By 2027

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 13:45  |  22   |   |   

- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH,  Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, with the increasing concerns raised over the environmental impact of conventional vehicles, governments around the world are encouraging the adoption of vehicles using alternative sources of fuel. EVs are zero-emission vehicles and are gaining preference for clean public transport across countries. Several national governments offer financial incentives, such as tax exemptions and rebates, subsidies, reduced parking/toll fees for EVs, and free charging, to encourage the adoption of EVs. Thus, globally the requirement of EV battery is gaining fast pace. Lithium has been essential for this growth. An article by Trading Economics recently said that the price for Lithium Carbonate, which is a critical ingredient in lithium-ion batteries surged after government incentives boosted demand for the metal while supplies remain tight. European governments offer subsidies to electric-car buyers and sales of alternatively powered cars account now for a third of new passenger cars. In China, electric vehicles sales more than tripled in January from a year earlier and in the US, President Biden pledged to build half a million of charging stations.  A report from Statista added: "The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is expected to grow tenfold over the next decade (due to high demand). It is estimated that, by 2030, it will be possible to recover over 120,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent worldwide from used Li-ion batteries… the global lithium-ion battery market between 2020 and 2025. By 2025, global revenues in the lithium-ion market are expected to exceed 70 billion U.S. dollars." Active mining stocks in the markets this week include:  Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), Lithium South Development Corporation (OTCQB: NRGMF) (TSX-V: LIS), Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL), American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LIACF)  (TSXV: LI), Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM).

A report from Valuates projected that the global lithium-ion battery market was valued at USD 36.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to hit USD 129.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18% from 2020 to 2027.  Another report from Grand View also added: "The global lithium-ion battery market size was valued at USD 32.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for the lithium-ion battery in Electric Vehicles (EVs) and grid storage as it offers high-energy density solutions and lightweight. The subsequent increase in the registration of EVs and a decrease in the price of the lithium-ion battery is estimated to expand market size over the forecast period. Also, a surge in sales of EVs and change in user preferences is likely to drive the market. The mounting number of photovoltaic installations and nuclear power plants, along with the beginning of the wind energy projects, is projected to propel market growth over the estimated period. Expanding off-grid installations in the U.S., India, China, and Germany, along with the growing acceptance of Li-ion batteries in equipment used in the medical sector, is expected to encourage the market for lithium-ion battery over the forecast period."

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Is Projected To Exceed $129 Billion By 2027 - FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH,  Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, with the increasing concerns raised over the environmental impact of conventional vehicles, governments around the world are encouraging the adoption …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Telemedicine Market to Hit $144.2 Billion Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Simulation Software Market worth $26.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Comvita Wellness Lab re-imagines the future of retail
Investment Banking & Trading Services Market to Reach $520.02 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Rising Awareness about Cleanliness and Hygiene across Public Places to Sow the Seeds of Growth across the Forecast Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Chronic Pain Market Size Expected to Demonstrate Optimal Growth at a CAGR of 3.0% in the 7MM During ...
Johan Torgeby and Kristina Willgård elected new Board members of Mölnlycke
Hepatitis Therapeutics Market: Public Concerns of Morbidity and Mortality and Burden on Healthcare Systems of Hepatitis steers ...
Stock Music Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 2 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Europe Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FuboTV, Inc. of Class ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize ...
Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Emergency Use Listing by the World Health ...
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA