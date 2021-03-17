 

DGAP-News Lehman Brothers UK Cap Fdg V LP: Notice to the Holders of the Preferred Securities

DGAP-News: Lehman Brothers UK Cap Fdg V LP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Lehman Brothers UK Cap Fdg V LP: Notice to the Holders of the Preferred Securities

17.03.2021 / 13:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF:

USD 500,000,000 FIXED RATE ENHANCED CAPITAL ADVANTAGED PREFERRED SECURITIES ("LP V ECAPS")

ISSUER: LEHMAN BROTHERS UK CAPITAL FUNDING V LP ("LP V")

ISIN: XS0301813522

LIQUIDATION OF LB GP NO.1 LTD ("the Company") AND IMPLICATIONS FOR HOLDERS OF LP V ECAPS

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SUBJECT SECURITIES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO EXPEDITE THE RE-TRANSMITTAL TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES IN A TIMELY MANNER.

Your attention is drawn to the formal notice contained in the PDF link below concerning the Company, LP V and the LP V ECAPS. In order to view the formal notice, it is recommended that you copy and paste the link into your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5846S_1-2021-3-17.pdf

If you have any difficulties in opening the link, please contact Samantha Hawkins at RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP by e-mail: Samantha.Hawkins@rsmuk.com.

Dated: 17 March 2021

This notice is given by

Bruce Alexander Mackay
RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP
as Joint Liquidator of LB GP No.1 Ltd


 

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

