 

Telos Corporation Partners with Zscaler to Streamline Compliance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 13:55  |  34   |   |   

Telos’ enterprise risk management framework and cloud security leader manage and automate FedRAMP and DoD authorizations

ASHBURN, Va., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that Zscaler has selected Telos’ enterprise cyber risk management framework, Xacta, for management and automation of FedRAMP and Department of Defense (DoD) authorizations.

“Every organization is challenged to meet a maze of current and new compliance regulations and standards – particularly in the government community,” said Stephen R. Kovac, vice president of global government and head of corporate compliance, Zscaler. “We see these challenges magnified as Federal agencies modernize and build out complex multi-cloud environments. Zscaler chose Xacta to streamline these complex requirements, position us to meet upcoming OSCAL requirements, and ultimately – serve our federal and DoD customers as efficiently as possible.”

Utilizing a phased rollout, this integration will start by authorizing Xacta to ingest Zscaler’s current System Security Plan (SSP), followed by support for Z-OS, Zscaler’s unique Linux variant. The third phase will allow Zscaler to use Xacta to define what FedRAMP control implementation data customers can inherit when using Zscaler Internet AccessTM (ZIATM) – Government and Zscaler Private AccessTM (ZPATM) – Government, the company’s Zero Trust Exchange PlatformTM with FedRAMP High Impact authorizations.

Looking ahead, the FedRAMP Project Management Office is considering the implementation of Zscaler as an early adopter of the Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL), using Xacta to transact in OSCAL.

“This is just the beginning of the many ways Telos and Zscaler can partner to streamline and automate risk management,” said John B. Wood, CEO and Chairman, Telos. “We look forward to working with the Zscaler team and potentially integrating other capabilities to further simplify IT security compliance for our customers.”

The Xacta suite of enterprise cyber risk management and compliance automation solutions helps organizations meet the complex challenges of managing IT risk with continuous compliance monitoring, security assessment and ongoing authorization. For more information about Xacta, including various use cases, visit: www.telos.com/xacta.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

Media:
Mia Wilcox
Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
Email: wilcox@merrittgrp.com      
Phone: (610) 564-6773

Investors:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Telos Corporation Partners with Zscaler to Streamline Compliance Telos’ enterprise risk management framework and cloud security leader manage and automate FedRAMP and DoD authorizationsASHBURN, Va., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Bango Final Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Telos Appoints TSA Veteran Nathan Lefebvre to Oversee Digital Identity Offerings
02.03.21
Telos Corporation and Johnson Controls Form Strategic Partnership
02.03.21
Telos Corporation Partners with Omnilert on Secure Visual Gun Detection Solution
01.03.21
Telos Corporation Announces Positive Preliminary Financial Results
16.02.21
Social Security Administration Exercises First Option Year on Contract to Deploy Telos Corporation’s Xacta