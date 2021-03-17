Omnipresence Technologies, Now Exeevo, to Revolutionise Customer and Patient Experiences

The Exeevo platforms are built with Microsoft clouds including the latest release of Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, Teams and Cloud for Healthcare. Exeevo Omnipresence, launched in 2018, will continue to provide Customer Experience Management (CXM) capabilities to the largest global biopharmaceuticals, medical device makers and emerging biotechs. Exeevo Omnicare, launched in 2020, will accelerate patient engagement use cases from clinical to post–launch journeys. Exeevo Omnisight, being launched in 2021 is built with the latest release of Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, and will enable life sciences organisations to unify their CX/PX data sets and operationalise rich Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Business Intelligence (BI) insights that will help personalise the customer and patient journeys.

"The future of life sciences depends on creating superior health experiences, and every survey or study published in this area shows that there is a lot more to be achieved. More to be achieved with digital, more with personalisation, and with unifying the customer and patient journeys—all of which are so critical for sustainable health outcomes—this really is an amazing moment for change," said Sanjay Virmani, CEO of Exeevo. "We will continue our work under the new brand Exeevo which will stand for excellence and innovation in health experiences delivered by life sciences organisations. The star at the centre of our new logo represents action, insight, and illumination, and like our platforms, all the sparks must come together into a unified yet flexible solution," he added.

"The year 2020 has created rapid innovation. Strategic Microsoft partners like Exeevo are putting transformation of customer and consumer experiences at the centre of their customer's strategies," said Oren Ryngler, Chief Product Officer and General Manager, Dynamics 365 at Microsoft. "Exeevo is verticalising multiple Microsoft cloud offerings to drive innovations that bridge the gap between life sciences businesses and healthcare teams as well as patient communities."

In addition to the re-brand, Exeevo also announced that with the 2020 Fall release of its Omnipresence platform subscribers can now benefit from new expert (HCP/KOL) engagement and commercial operations use cases verticalised for medical devices organisations. This Fall release included the launch of its updated Go app for iOS, Android, Windows and Web with a modernised user design, more performant code base and many intelligent features for greater productivity.

About Exeevo:

Exeevo (www.exeevo.com) is a unified, intelligent and agile digital ecosystem for life sciences organisations to revolutionise health experiences for healthcare teams and patients in their journey towards sustainable health outcomes. Built with Microsoft clouds including Dynamics 365, Azure and Teams as well as Cloud for Healthcare, Exeevo platforms are verticalised for customer and patient experiences, delivered by biopharma, medical devices, biotech and consumer health organisations.

