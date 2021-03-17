DevOps Institute Releases The Assessment of DevOps Capabilities to Help Practitioners, Teams and Organizations Advance DevOps Journeys

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global professional member association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the launch of a crowd-sourced, vendor-neutral Assessment of DevOps Capabilities (ADOC). The assessment is for individuals to assess their teams and organizations so as to baseline their current DevOps state, measure and accelerate continuous improvement during their DevOps journey.

ADOC is now available as an exclusive benefit to Premium and Enterprise Members. Learn more about the assessments at https://devopsinstitute.com/devops-assessment/

The assessment model addresses five DevOps dimensions:

Human Aspects Process and Frameworks Functional Composition Intelligent Automation Technology Ecosystems

"The Humans of DevOps are in urgent need of an empirical model that supports their goals to improve organizational performance through the practice of DevOps principles," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "They want to be able to measure their progress as their capabilities increase during their DevOps journey and know where to invest their time and energy. Our vendor-agnostic model empowers teams and enterprises to grasp what DevOps means to them and accelerate progress. We are pleased to make this available to the market."

ADOC is available in two versions:

Team ADOC : A compact, online version for Premium Members to self-assess their team's current DevOps capabilities. After taking the assessment, members will receive a scorecard with their team's results. This version is also available to Enterprise members for all employees in their organization, but does not provide team-to-team comparison reports.For a limited time ( March 17 - March 31 ), Team ADOC will be available to Premium Members at an early-bird discounted rate of $149 (non-members pay $2,000 USD per assessment).



ADOC for Enterprises : An expansive version for delivery online by DevOps Institute ADOC Consulting Partners to assess capabilities across multiple teams in enterprises of any size. ADOC for Enterprise offers interactive dashboards for workshop review. In its initial release, ADOC for Enterprises is available in a pay-per-use model starting at $15,000 USD for up to 500 participants.

To date, DevOps Institute has on-boarded several Enterprise ADOC partners, including: