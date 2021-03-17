 

DevOps Institute Releases The Assessment of DevOps Capabilities to Help Practitioners, Teams and Organizations Advance DevOps Journeys

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 14:03  |  44   |   |   

Vendor-neutral assessment features a scorecard based on an empirical model that examines five core DevOps dimensions

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global professional member association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the launch of a crowd-sourced, vendor-neutral Assessment of DevOps Capabilities (ADOC). The assessment is for individuals to assess their teams and organizations so as to baseline their current DevOps state, measure and accelerate continuous improvement during their DevOps journey.

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT. For more information visit https://devopsinstitute.com/

ADOC is now available as an exclusive benefit to Premium and Enterprise Members. Learn more about the assessments at https://devopsinstitute.com/devops-assessment/

The assessment model addresses five DevOps dimensions:

  1. Human Aspects
  2. Process and Frameworks
  3. Functional Composition
  4. Intelligent Automation
  5. Technology Ecosystems

"The Humans of DevOps are in urgent need of an empirical model that supports their goals to improve organizational performance through the practice of DevOps principles," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "They want to be able to measure their progress as their capabilities increase during their DevOps journey and know where to invest their time and energy. Our vendor-agnostic model empowers teams and enterprises to grasp what DevOps means to them and accelerate progress. We are pleased to make this available to the market."

ADOC is available in two versions:

  1. Team ADOC: A compact, online version for Premium Members to self-assess their team's current DevOps capabilities. After taking the assessment, members will receive a scorecard with their team's results. This version is also available to Enterprise members for all employees in their organization, but does not provide team-to-team comparison reports.For a limited time (March 17 - March 31), Team ADOC will be available to Premium Members at an early-bird discounted rate of $149 (non-members pay $2,000 USD per assessment).

  2. ADOC for Enterprises: An expansive version for delivery online by DevOps Institute ADOC Consulting Partners to assess capabilities across multiple teams in enterprises of any size. ADOC for Enterprise offers interactive dashboards for workshop review. In its initial release, ADOC for Enterprises is available in a pay-per-use model starting at $15,000 USD for up to 500 participants.

To date, DevOps Institute has on-boarded several Enterprise ADOC partners, including:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DevOps Institute Releases The Assessment of DevOps Capabilities to Help Practitioners, Teams and Organizations Advance DevOps Journeys Vendor-neutral assessment features a scorecard based on an empirical model that examines five core DevOps dimensions BOCA RATON, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DevOps Institute, a global professional member association for advancing the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Telemedicine Market to Hit $144.2 Billion Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Simulation Software Market worth $26.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Comvita Wellness Lab re-imagines the future of retail
Rising Awareness about Cleanliness and Hygiene across Public Places to Sow the Seeds of Growth across the Forecast Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Chronic Pain Market Size Expected to Demonstrate Optimal Growth at a CAGR of 3.0% in the 7MM During ...
Johan Torgeby and Kristina Willgård elected new Board members of Mölnlycke
Stock Music Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 2 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Casio to Release Slimmest-Ever G-STEEL
Panama Flagship Store Facilitates Successful Online Registry Applications
Titel
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FuboTV, Inc. of Class ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize ...
Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Emergency Use Listing by the World Health ...
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Sinopec Accelerates Hydrogen Energy Development to Build World-leading Clean Energy Chemical ...
McKinsey Research Confirms Omnichannel is the Leading Approach to B2B Sales; Effectiveness Jumps ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA