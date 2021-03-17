 

DGAP-Adhoc IMMOFINANZ AG: Review procedure initiated by the Austrian Takeover Commission pursuant to Section 33 of the Austrian Takeover Act

IMMOFINANZ AG: Review procedure initiated by the Austrian Takeover Commission pursuant to Section 33 of the Austrian Takeover Act

17-March-2021 / 14:10 CET/CEST
The Austrian Takeover Commission notified IMMOFINANZ AG on 17 March 2021 that a review procedure is being initiated pursuant to Section 33 para 1 item 2 of the Austrian Takeover Act with respect to IMMOFINANZ AG as target company.

The 2nd Panel of the Austrian Takeover Commission decided on 04 March 2021, pursuant to an application by Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P., to initiate a review procedure pursuant to Section 33 para 1 item 2 of the Austrian Takeover Act with respect to the target company IMMOFINANZ AG.

The applicant argues that, based on the acquisitions of shares in IMMOFINANZ AG carried out by Ronny Pecik and Peter Korbačka (via RPPK Immo GmbH) in February 2020 and further control-relevant (capital) measures in 2020 at IMMOFINANZ AG and S IMMO AG, an obligation to launch a takeover offer at the level of IMMOFINANZ AG has been violated.

Subject of these review proceedings is, whether against this background Ronny Pecik, RPR Privatstiftung (Reg. No. 191884h), RPR Management GmbH (Reg. No. 292808a), RPPK Immo GmbH (Reg. No. 525728f), RPR Treasury GmbH (Reg. No. 534052x), Peter Korbačka, S IMMO AG (Reg. No. 58358x), CEE Immobilien GmbH (Reg. No. 217290w), Norbert Ketterer, HAMAMELIS GmbH & Co KG (Reg. No. 518190w), EVAX Holding GmbH (Reg. No. 533290a) and any further legal entities may acting in concert have violated an obligation to launch a takeover offer pursuant to Sections 22 et seq Austrian Takeover Act for IMMOFINANZ AG.


On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 4.9 billion and covers approx. 210 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under http://www.immofinanz.com


For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com

1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com

Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1176327

 
