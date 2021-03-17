 

Exasol Welcomes Wendy Kano as Chief Marketing Officer

Exasol Welcomes Wendy Kano as Chief Marketing Officer

Exasol Welcomes Wendy Kano as Chief Marketing Officer

ATLANTA, USA - March 17, 2021 - Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced that Wendy Kano has joined the leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Wendy, who brings with her vast experience in change management and digital transformation, previously held senior marketing leadership roles at Robert Half, LinkedIn, and Intuit. Throughout her 20-year career, Wendy has successfully defined and executed global marketing and product strategies to help companies on their growth and change journeys.

"I'm very excited to have joined Exasol at a time when the company is going through rapid growth. I love the tech industry and I have a passion for unearthing hidden opportunities and building on them. I'm looking forward to helping Exasol get to the next level of its growth trajectory," said Wendy. "To me, joining Exasol felt like coming home - back to the technology industry, and to a company that has such a great people-first culture."

Wendy's experience in leading marketing and product teams through periods of change dates back to her days at Intuit, where she was part of a team leading a digital marketing transformation journey. Adding to her previous consulting experience, at Intuit Wendy became a pioneer in search marketing strategy, and championed the application of Six Sigma tools and processes to marketing and product. Since then, Wendy has held numerous senior roles-including positions at LinkedIn and Kodak Gallery-where she helped define marketing strategies that aligned to business goals and customer-centric experiences.

Prior to joining Exasol, Wendy was Vice President of Marketing Operations at Robert Half, a leading global human resource consulting firm based in Menlo Park, California, where she led a high-performing team of marketing professionals. Before that, Wendy served as Senior Director of Product Development and Marketing at Blue Shield, where she was responsible for a large team looking at product and marketing execution across the different lines of business of consumer and enterprise products. Previously, she was Director of Marketing Operations for LinkedIn, where she built, managed and optimized effective customer-centric marketing campaigns for a diverse range of initiatives across multiple platforms and marketing channels.

