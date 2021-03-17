 

Reetika Grewal Named Head of Digital for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking and Corporate & Investment Banking

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Reetika Grewal has been named head of Digital for Commercial Banking and Corporate & Investment Banking. She will join the company in late April and report to Ather Williams III, head of Strategy, Digital, and Innovation. She will be based in San Francisco.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005165/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wells Fargo & Company!
Long
Basispreis 33,09€
Hebel 6,24
Ask 0,57
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 46,32€
Hebel 5,50
Ask 0,57
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Reetika Grewal (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Reetika Grewal (Photo: Wells Fargo)

In this new position, Grewal will be responsible for accelerating development and implementation of commercial and corporate banking digital offerings and market-competitive capabilities. She will lead the company’s strategy to improve digital experiences for commercial and corporate clients, simplifying the way businesses interact with Wells Fargo.

“We are excited to welcome Reetika to Wells Fargo to lead the digital transformation of our Commercial Banking and Corporate & Investment Banking businesses,” Williams said. “Our clients are looking for seamless solutions to help them run their businesses and manage payments efficiently and securely. Reetika’s proven success in the payments and fintech industry will help us deliver deeper financial experiences.”

Grewal joins Wells Fargo from JP Morgan Chase, where she was most recently the head of Digital for the Commercial Bank. Prior to JP Morgan, she worked at Silicon Valley Bank as the global head of Payments Strategy and Solutions. She also previously worked in Online Payments Product Management at Wells Fargo. Grewal has also held positions at startups in product development and strategy roles and in user-centered design consulting.

Among the multiple awards and recognition received for her work in the payments and innovation space, Grewal was named one of the PaymentsSource Most Influential Women in Payments four years in a row (2015 – 2018). She also was recognized in the Innovators to Watch list for 2015 by Bank Automation News, and received the Global Power Women in Fintech award in 2015. Grewal was a Presidential Advisory Board member of the Electronic Transaction Association and a Strategic Advisory Board member at FTV Capital. She has a Bachelor of Arts in French and International Relations from the University of Michigan and holds a Master of Business Administration from Washington University.

Grewal joins other recently named leaders within Wells Fargo’s Strategy, Digital, and Innovation organization. The company hired Michelle Moore as Digital Platform leader to manage digital experiences for Wells Fargo’s consumer business units. Liz Guthrie was recently named head of Innovation and Research & Development, leading companywide innovation initiatives and research and development that will drive better customer experiences and efficient business growth. And Toby Brown was recently named leader for Strategy, Integration, Planning & Analysis, which is responsible for strategic planning, data and analytical work, and business financials.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-LO



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reetika Grewal Named Head of Digital for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking and Corporate & Investment Banking Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Reetika Grewal has been named head of Digital for Commercial Banking and Corporate & Investment Banking. She will join the company in late April and report to Ather Williams III, head of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First ...
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Wells Fargo Survey: Construction Industry Hopeful About 2021, Despite Optimism Dip
11.03.21
Wells Fargo Asset Management Wins Five Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards
08.03.21
Wells Fargo Sets Goal to Achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
08.03.21
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
01.03.21
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
01.03.21
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Final Results of Tender Offers by Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
27.02.21
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
25.02.21
Wells Fargo Surpasses $10 Billion in Renewable Energy Tax-Equity Investments
24.02.21
Wells Fargo Donates $500,000 for Winter Storm Relief in Texas
24.02.21
Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator Announces Partner Awards to Support Diversity in the Cleantech Ecosystem

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
15
Scheinkonten-Skandal bei Wells Fargo deutlich größer als angenommen