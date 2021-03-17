Reetika Grewal Named Head of Digital for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking and Corporate & Investment Banking

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Reetika Grewal has been named head of Digital for Commercial Banking and Corporate & Investment Banking. She will join the company in late April and report to Ather Williams III, head of Strategy, Digital, and Innovation. She will be based in San Francisco.

Reetika Grewal (Photo: Wells Fargo)

In this new position, Grewal will be responsible for accelerating development and implementation of commercial and corporate banking digital offerings and market-competitive capabilities. She will lead the company’s strategy to improve digital experiences for commercial and corporate clients, simplifying the way businesses interact with Wells Fargo.

“We are excited to welcome Reetika to Wells Fargo to lead the digital transformation of our Commercial Banking and Corporate & Investment Banking businesses,” Williams said. “Our clients are looking for seamless solutions to help them run their businesses and manage payments efficiently and securely. Reetika’s proven success in the payments and fintech industry will help us deliver deeper financial experiences.”

Grewal joins Wells Fargo from JP Morgan Chase, where she was most recently the head of Digital for the Commercial Bank. Prior to JP Morgan, she worked at Silicon Valley Bank as the global head of Payments Strategy and Solutions. She also previously worked in Online Payments Product Management at Wells Fargo. Grewal has also held positions at startups in product development and strategy roles and in user-centered design consulting.

Among the multiple awards and recognition received for her work in the payments and innovation space, Grewal was named one of the PaymentsSource Most Influential Women in Payments four years in a row (2015 – 2018). She also was recognized in the Innovators to Watch list for 2015 by Bank Automation News, and received the Global Power Women in Fintech award in 2015. Grewal was a Presidential Advisory Board member of the Electronic Transaction Association and a Strategic Advisory Board member at FTV Capital. She has a Bachelor of Arts in French and International Relations from the University of Michigan and holds a Master of Business Administration from Washington University.

Grewal joins other recently named leaders within Wells Fargo’s Strategy, Digital, and Innovation organization. The company hired Michelle Moore as Digital Platform leader to manage digital experiences for Wells Fargo’s consumer business units. Liz Guthrie was recently named head of Innovation and Research & Development, leading companywide innovation initiatives and research and development that will drive better customer experiences and efficient business growth. And Toby Brown was recently named leader for Strategy, Integration, Planning & Analysis, which is responsible for strategic planning, data and analytical work, and business financials.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-LO

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005165/en/