 

Webee's No-Code End-to-End Solution Builder Software Powered by Microsoft Azure and Running on Semtech LoRa Devices Democratizes IoT

WeBee’s No-Code End-to-End Solution Builder running on Microsoft Azure, operating on the LoRaWAN protocol and leveraging Semtech (Nasdaq: SMTC) LoRa devices simplifies the development of enterprise IoT use cases including industrial remote monitoring, smart farming, and smart cities. LoRa devices have been pre-integrated and work out of the box, including the LoRaWAN network server. Additionally, the Webee platform provides unique tools to accelerate and facilitate IoT including no-code Cloud services, visual drag and drop integration, and a natural language ask feature. The Webee solution recently won the M12 Microsoft Venture Fund Female Founders award for best U.S. Enterprise Software.

Analyst firm ABI Research estimates that total non-cellular LPWA connections in 2026 are expected to reach 1.3 billion with LoRa forecasted to comprise one-fourth share of all LPWA network connections and more than half of all non-cellular LPWA connections. To date, the Webee solution is in production at over a dozen enterprise customers, supporting data collection from over 300 different types of sensors operating on the LoRaWAN protocol in industries ranging from agriculture to industrial manufacturing.

“Customers with complex connectivity issues turn to Semtech’s LoRa devices, but customers still need help to get their IoT projects off the ground quickly and efficiently. Webee's No-Code End-to-End Solution Builder powered by Azure provides for very easy creation of IoT solutions using LoRaWAN connectivity,” said Alistair Fulton, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless Sensing Products Group at Semtech.

“Webee removes the technical, time, and cost investment barriers for organizations to successfully move their IoT projects from POC to production across the manufacturing, industrial, agricultural, supply chain, and smart cities industries,” said Lucas Funes, CEO and Co-Founder at Webee.

Tony Shakib, Partner/General Manager Azure IoT, at Microsoft added, “Using Webee's Visual IoT for LoRaWAN, customers can easily set up public and private LoRaWAN networks by connecting pre-integrated Semtech LoRa devices to Azure without developing or managing a LoRaWAN network server. By making it easy to connect LoRa devices to Azure and by providing insights generated with Azure Cognitive Services and Azure AI, Webee and Semtech are simplifying IoT for our joint customers.”

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology, and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

About Webee

Webee develops IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) and AI solutions that save enterprises millions of dollars and facilitate sustainable operations through actionable access to real-time data about complex business processes. The company's unique, no-code visual platform for building complex IoT applications for the industrial and commercial markets enables customers to immediately realize ROI from IoT technology without interrupting operations. Webee's patented toolset allows organizations worldwide to improve operational efficiency through easy-to-install sensors and intuitive software that allows the development and deployment of smart applications without coding.



