SG Blocks Introduces SG Home on Newly Launched Website

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced today the launch of its new company website, featuring upgraded company branding and a dedicated section on the site for SG Home, SG Blocks’ newly initiated line of sustainable and eco-friendly affordable homes. Homes will be durable, hurricane and earthquake resistant, and allow for cost-effective and time-efficient building processes, a major component currently missing in most affordable housing offerings.

SG Home units will be built in-house at the SG Echo Factory in Durant, Oklahoma. Homes will start at approximately $87,000 prior to delivery and assembly with multiple design styles and sizes available.

“It’s been a major goal for SG Blocks to offer our own factory-built homes since we accomplished our IPO,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO noted. “We have known for some time now that there has been a market gap that we believed we could fill very well, in terms of affordable homes that were of quality, sustainable, and eco-friendly. We’re very excited to meet the market with exactly that.”

The new company website features not only a dedicated portion to SG Home, but new information and data on SG Blocks’ various sectors, including but not limited to, commercial, healthcare/medical, EV charging, and the military.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

Founded in 2007, SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers to design and provide safe, durable and environmentally friendly structures. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then is customized to client specifications. It has an exclusive ESR number, which was granted by the International Code Council and ensures its ability to meet and exceed all international building codes. Clients have included various retail clients, several branches of the U.S. military, and most recently, advances into the travel and healthcare space with hospitals and airports. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions, and include statements regarding filling the market gap for affordable homes that were of quality, sustainable, and eco-friendly. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to meet the market for affordable quality eco-friendly homes with its SG Home units, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



