Mastercard Working with Liberty Tax to Provide Access to Economic Impact Payments and Tax Return Funds

As Americans in need begin receiving Economic Impact Payments (EIP) via the U.S. Department of Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Mastercard is working with Liberty Tax to offer direct stimulus payments and tax return funds through prepaid cardholder accounts, in turn improving equitable access to those who need it most. Qualifying new Liberty Tax customers will receive 30% off tax prep fees, a $15 bonus, and an additional $15 credit when selecting the Netspend Liberty Tax Prepaid Mastercard for the disbursement of tax proceeds 1.

“Millions of Americans have been excluded from Economic Impact Payments because they have either not filed a tax return or shared their payment information with the government,” said Linda Kirkpatrick, president of North America at Mastercard. “We are highly focused on bringing more people into the digital economy, and this offer is reflective of our commitment. Together with Liberty Tax, we are using this prepaid option to help those who need it the most.”