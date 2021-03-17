 

Mastercard Working with Liberty Tax to Provide Access to Economic Impact Payments and Tax Return Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

As Americans in need begin receiving Economic Impact Payments (EIP) via the U.S. Department of Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Mastercard is working with Liberty Tax to offer direct stimulus payments and tax return funds through prepaid cardholder accounts, in turn improving equitable access to those who need it most. Qualifying new Liberty Tax customers will receive 30% off tax prep fees, a $15 bonus, and an additional $15 credit when selecting the Netspend Liberty Tax Prepaid Mastercard for the disbursement of tax proceeds 1.

“Millions of Americans have been excluded from Economic Impact Payments because they have either not filed a tax return or shared their payment information with the government,” said Linda Kirkpatrick, president of North America at Mastercard. “We are highly focused on bringing more people into the digital economy, and this offer is reflective of our commitment. Together with Liberty Tax, we are using this prepaid option to help those who need it the most.”

How It Works:

  • Make a tax appointment at www.libertytax.com.
  • Check the status of your government stimulus payment: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
  • File your 2020 tax return with Liberty Tax. If you have not received prior stimulus checks, you may also need to file previous year returns.
  • Get your card and receive your funds. Once you have completed tax preparation, elect to have tax return proceeds disbursed to a new Netspend Liberty Tax Prepaid Mastercard. Once you have activated your card, the applicable credit will be applied to your account within 10 business days.

“As we have walked together through this global pandemic, Liberty Tax has remained dedicated to serving our customers. With each EIP, we worked with the IRS to ensure our customers received the money promised to them and this is another example of our efforts,” said Brent Turner, CEO of Liberty Tax. “We’re proud to work with Mastercard to get Americans the assistance they deserve and encourage anyone who has not yet received their payments to come into one of our offices to see how we can help.”

In addition to Liberty Tax, Mastercard is working with partners to potentially enable the delivery of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans who hold reloadable prepaid cards. Prepaid cards offer an array of benefits extending far beyond providing more equitable access to EIP. These cards can be used for everyday needs and are especially beneficial amid the pandemic as they enable people to shop online or, in many cases, provide them with a contactless option for in-person purchases.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mastercard Working with Liberty Tax to Provide Access to Economic Impact Payments and Tax Return Funds As Americans in need begin receiving Economic Impact Payments (EIP) via the U.S. Department of Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Mastercard is working with Liberty Tax to offer direct stimulus payments and tax return funds through prepaid …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First ...
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Value oder Growth? Nutze den goldenen Mittelweg mit Disney und Mastercard...
14.03.21
Ende der Schonfrist: Strengere Regeln fürs Bezahlen per Kreditkarte
12.03.21
Mastercard Kicks Off Strivers Initiative Multi-City Educational Road Show and Fearless Fund Grant Effort, Reinforcing Commitment to Black Women-Owned Businesses Across the U.S.
11.03.21
Apple, PayPal & MasterCard: Zahlungsdienstleister gefragter denn je
10.03.21
Payoneer Selects Mastercard to Offer Digital Solutions to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses
08.03.21
Opening Bell: T-Mobile US, Disney, Mastercard, Visa, Sea Ltd., GameStop, ShotSpotter, Axon Enterprise
08.03.21
Mastercard Accelerates Deployment of Digital First Solutions
05.03.21
Mastercard Completes Acquisition of Nets’ Account-to-Account Payment Business
04.03.21
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
04.03.21
Mastercard Tees-Up to Present a Reimagined 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
3
Kredit-Riese in Bedrängnis: 28 Prozent weniger Einnahmen durch Corona-Krise: Gelingt Mastercard der
28.10.20
104
MasterCard - Dieses Kurslevel ist wichtig