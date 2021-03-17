 

VELODYNE INVESTORS May 3, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (“Velodyne” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VLDR; VLDRW) between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Velodyne securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than May 3, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the action.

Velodyne investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the Velodyne Securities Class Litigation

Velodyne, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a technology company that provides solutions to develop safe automated systems including real-time surround view lidar sensors. On September 29, 2020, Velodyne merged with Graf Industrial Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company, and began to trade under the symbol “VLDR.” The action alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of Velodyne’s directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company’s officers and directors; and (2) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about Velodyne’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 22, 2021, before the open of the market, Velodyne issued a press release revealing that the Board had “removed David Hall as Chairman of the Board and terminated Marta Hall’s employment as Chief Marketing Officer of the Company” following the conclusion of an internal investigation which found that “Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to certain Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors.” The Company also announced the formal censure of Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall, but that they would continue to remain directors of Velodyne. On this news, Velodyne’s common stock fell $3.14 per share, or approximately 15%, from its close of $21.11 on February 19, 2021, to close at $17.97 on February 22, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. That same day, Velodyne’s warrants fell $1.47, or approximately 20%, from their closing price of $7.37 on February 19, 2021, to close at $5.90 per warrant on February 22, 2021.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with offices in San Francisco, New York, and Nashville, is a nationally recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility.

The National Law Journal has recognized Lieff Cabraser as one of the nation’s top plaintiffs’ law firms for fourteen years. In compiling the list, the National Law Journal examines recent verdicts and settlements and looked for firms “representing the best qualities of the plaintiffs’ bar and that demonstrated unusual dedication and creativity.” Law360 has selected Lieff Cabraser as one of the Top 50 law firms nationwide for litigation, highlighting our firm’s “laser focus” and noting that our firm routinely finds itself “facing off against some of the largest and strongest defense law firms in the world.” Benchmark Litigation has named Lieff Cabraser one of the “Top 10 Plaintiffs’ Firms in America.”

For more information about Lieff Cabraser and the firm’s representation of investors, please visit https://www.lieffcabraser.com/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



