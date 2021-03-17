IsZo Capital Mails Letter to Nam Tai Shareholders Ahead of Upcoming Special Meeting on April 26, 2021

IsZo Capital Management LP (together with its affiliates, “IsZo” or “we”), which beneficially owns approximately 13% of the outstanding shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) (“Nam Tai” or the “Company”), today announced that it has mailed the below letter to its fellow shareholders ahead of the upcoming court-ordered meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) scheduled to take place on April 26, 2021. The Special Meeting will provide shareholders the opportunity to reconstitute the Company’s Board of Directors by removing a majority of the incumbents, who were found to have breached their fiduciary duties by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, and installing IsZo’s six highly-qualified and independent candidates: Michael Cricenti, Cindy Chen Delano, Bo Hu, Louis Leung, Paula J. Poskon and Jeffrey Tuder. IsZo urges shareholders to visit www.FixNTP.com to learn how to vote on the GREEN Proxy Card to elect its full six-member slate.

Fellow Shareholder,

IsZo Capital Management LP (together with its affiliates, “IsZo” or “we”) is a long-term and significant shareholder of Nam Tai Property Inc. (“Nam Tai” or the “Company”) that owns approximately 13% of the Company’s outstanding shares. We believe substantial boardroom change is urgently needed at Nam Tai after years of dismal corporate governance, perpetual conflicts of interests, poor financial performance and value-destructive capital allocation decisions. The case for change became clearer than ever after the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (the “Court”) found that the directors we are seeking to remove breached their fiduciary duties.

This is why we are urging shareholders to vote on the GREEN Proxy Card to reconstitute the Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming court-ordered meeting of Nam Tai shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) on April 26, 2021. The Special Meeting will provide shareholders the opportunity to vote on the following:

The removal of four incumbent directors (Dr. Lai Ling Tam, Dr. Aiping Lyu, Professor Si Zong Wu and Dr. Wing Yan (William) Lo) as well as any new directors appointed by the Board since the conclusion of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; and

The appointment IsZo’s six highly-qualified and independent candidates (Michael Cricenti, Cindy Chen Delano, Bo Hu, Louis Leung, Paula J. Poskon and Jeffrey Tuder).

Since Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (together with its affiliates, “Kaisa”) began taking control of Nam Tai in 2017, we believe the best interests of shareholders have been consistently disregarded by management and the Board. Kaisa’s well-documented focus on its own interests above all else has led to massive value destruction and negative returns over numerous time horizons, including one-year (-58.96%), three-year (-43.75%) and five-year (-9.68%) periods.1 The Kaisa-affiliated individuals running Nam Tai have never even provided shareholders with a credible roadmap for realizing the up to $40 per share in value that the Company’s own valuation estimates attach to its property holdings.