 

New Relic Delivers Next-Gen AIOps to Democratize AI-Assisted Incident Response for Every Engineer; Introduces Free Forever Access to Instant Anomaly Detection

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, launched new capabilities in New Relic Applied Intelligence to help engineers detect, understand, and resolve incidents faster than ever. This latest update to New Relic One allows engineers to uncover anomalies automatically, now enabled by default and available for free to all users. Engineers can now also see the probable root cause of every incident from any data source automatically, with guidance on suggested responders on their team who may be best equipped to revolve each issue. Also available in public beta today, engineers can quickly spot patterns and outliers in all of their log data using machine learning (ML) to dramatically reduce troubleshooting time.

“AIOps has promised engineers the ability to harness AI and machine learning to predict possible issues, determine root causes, and intelligently drive automation to resolve them,” said Bill Staples, president & chief product officer at New Relic. “Despite the hype, many DevOps and SRE teams have struggled to achieve the value of AIOps, as steep learning curves, long implementation and training times, prohibitive pricing, and lack of confidence in AI and machine learning have stood in the way. With our next-gen AIOps capabilities launched today, New Relic is solving these challenges, putting the power of observability in the hands of every engineer to finally deliver the promised value of AIOps to everyone.”

“As a tech-forward eCommerce company with a mission to help drivers get back on the road, delivering a fast, easy-to-use experience for our customers is a top priority. Critical to this is our ability to proactively detect and resolve any incidents before they impact our platform,” said Eugene Kovshilovsky, SVP of software engineering at CarParts.com, Inc., (NASDAQ: PRTS). “New Relic Applied Intelligence was fast and easy to implement, enabling us to quickly bubble up issues from across the stack to allow us to take a targeted approach to determine what needs to be optimized or fixed, and how many human hours will be required. We look forward to New Relic's next-gen AIOps continuing to unleash the power of our data by automatically filtering out alert noise, detecting patterns and outliers, and identifying probable root cause faster. This will help us continue to deliver a smooth, hassle-free customer journey for our fellow drivers."

