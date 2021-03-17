Morgan Stanley Strategy Challenge to Benefit 12 Nonprofit Organizations in the U.S. and UK

Morgan Stanley today announced the launch of the 2021 Strategy Challenge, the Firm’s flagship pro bono volunteer program. Over the next 11 weeks, teams of Morgan Stanley employees in New York and London will work virtually with leadership teams at 12 nonprofit organizations to provide strategic recommendations to address their mission-critical challenges.

“Nonprofits are experiencing greater challenges than ever before with the pandemic exacerbating many of the issues organizations take on, leading to overwhelming demand for their services,” said Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy at Morgan Stanley. “I am very proud of the Morgan Stanley employees who will use their diverse perspectives and talent to deliver recommendations leading to real impact for the participating nonprofits and the communities they serve – an important mission needed now more than ever.”