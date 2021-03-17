 

Morgan Stanley Strategy Challenge to Benefit 12 Nonprofit Organizations in the U.S. and UK

Morgan Stanley today announced the launch of the 2021 Strategy Challenge, the Firm’s flagship pro bono volunteer program. Over the next 11 weeks, teams of Morgan Stanley employees in New York and London will work virtually with leadership teams at 12 nonprofit organizations to provide strategic recommendations to address their mission-critical challenges.

“Nonprofits are experiencing greater challenges than ever before with the pandemic exacerbating many of the issues organizations take on, leading to overwhelming demand for their services,” said Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy at Morgan Stanley. “I am very proud of the Morgan Stanley employees who will use their diverse perspectives and talent to deliver recommendations leading to real impact for the participating nonprofits and the communities they serve – an important mission needed now more than ever.”

Clare Woodman, Head of Morgan Stanley EMEA commented: “As part of Morgan Stanley’s long tradition of giving back, we are proud to be working with six incredible organizations who will receive strategic advice from Morgan Stanley volunteers on challenges ranging from sustainability and business modelling to expansion and scaling strategies to continue their critical work in communities around the UK coping with the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The 12 nonprofit organizations taking part in this year’s Morgan Stanley Strategy Challenge are:

U.S.

  • Center for Urban Families (CFUF) strengthens urban communities by helping fathers and families achieve stability and economic success.
  • Cerebral Palsy Foundation is a catalyst for creating positive change for people with cerebral palsy.
  • Nest is building a new handworker economy to increase global workforce inclusivity, improve women’s wellbeing beyond factories, and preserve important cultural traditions around the world.
  • Queens Community House provides individuals and families with the tools to enrich their lives and build healthy, inclusive communities.
  • Save The Music Foundation helps students, schools and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music.
  • Waterkeeper Alliance strengthens and grows a global network of grassroots leaders protecting everyone’s right to clean water.

UK

  • Barnardo's is a children's charity that protects and supports the UK's most vulnerable young people. It helps children through the trauma of sexual abuse and exploitation, and provides support for young people in care.
  • City Year UK is a youth and education charity which empowers 18 to 25-year-olds, from all backgrounds, to tackle educational inequality through a year of full-time volunteering in schools.
  • Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity) supports the hospital’s most urgent needs to help transform the lives of seriously ill children from across the UK who need the very best, life-saving treatment and care.
  • Helpforce works in partnership with NHS Trusts, Integrated Care Systems and volunteering organisations to accelerate the growth and impact of volunteering in the sector.
  • NHS Charities Together is the national charity caring for the NHS. It is an umbrella organisation made up of 241 NHS member charities based within hospitals, mental health trusts, ambulance trusts, community health trusts and health boards across the UK.
  • The Felix Project is a London-based food redistribution charity with a mission to fight hunger and food waste by delivering surplus food for free to local charities and schools, so that good food can become good meals for people in need.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com/.



