U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chooses ServiceNow to Manage COVID-19 Vaccine Distributions

Since the Operation VOW vaccination initiative began just over a month ago, more than 38,000 DHS employees have been vaccinated and 25,000 others who opted-in are in line to receive their first dose. This represents more than a 21 percent increase in the level of vaccinated frontline workers since Operation VOW was stood up.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced today that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is using ServiceNow’s platform to quickly and efficiently vaccinate the DHS’ 240,000 employees as part of “Operation Vaccinate Our Workforce” (Operation VOW). Operation VOW accelerates the voluntary vaccination process for DHS frontline employees through an inter-agency agreement with the Veterans Health Administration for inoculations to occur at VA facilities.

As vaccine distribution is managed at the state level, the rate in which COVID-19 vaccines are administered may vary for DHS employees, depending on their location. ServiceNow’s Self-Service Portal delivers tailored experiences for all DHS employees, helping them gain greater visibility into the process.

ServiceNow’s vaccine management solutions allow individuals to opt in or out of getting a COVID-19 vaccine and keeps those who do express interest apprised of the latest information, such as the best location options for receiving walk-up vaccinations. DHS has also enabled geolocation services within the Now Platform to provide targeted information, such as nearest vaccine clinic, based on location. Within 24 hours, more than 160,000 DHS employees received vaccine notifications from ServiceNow.

“To achieve the vaccination goals set forth by the Biden Administration, it is critical that federal agencies are equipped with the right tools that allow essential government employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations quickly and at scale,” said Steve Walters, Vice President, Federal, ServiceNow. “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has successfully used ServiceNow’s vaccine management solutions to ensure more than 240,000 employees have the tools they need to find information and directly book COVID-19 vaccination appointments.”

ServiceNow continues to update its vaccine management solutions to meet the unique needs of its federal customers and accelerate the rate in which vaccines are converted to vaccinations for government employees.

