 

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chooses ServiceNow to Manage COVID-19 Vaccine Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced today that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is using ServiceNow’s platform to quickly and efficiently vaccinate the DHS’ 240,000 employees as part of “Operation Vaccinate Our Workforce” (Operation VOW). Operation VOW accelerates the voluntary vaccination process for DHS frontline employees through an inter-agency agreement with the Veterans Health Administration for inoculations to occur at VA facilities.

Since the Operation VOW vaccination initiative began just over a month ago, more than 38,000 DHS employees have been vaccinated and 25,000 others who opted-in are in line to receive their first dose. This represents more than a 21 percent increase in the level of vaccinated frontline workers since Operation VOW was stood up.

As vaccine distribution is managed at the state level, the rate in which COVID-19 vaccines are administered may vary for DHS employees, depending on their location. ServiceNow’s Self-Service Portal delivers tailored experiences for all DHS employees, helping them gain greater visibility into the process.

ServiceNow’s vaccine management solutions allow individuals to opt in or out of getting a COVID-19 vaccine and keeps those who do express interest apprised of the latest information, such as the best location options for receiving walk-up vaccinations. DHS has also enabled geolocation services within the Now Platform to provide targeted information, such as nearest vaccine clinic, based on location. Within 24 hours, more than 160,000 DHS employees received vaccine notifications from ServiceNow.

“To achieve the vaccination goals set forth by the Biden Administration, it is critical that federal agencies are equipped with the right tools that allow essential government employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations quickly and at scale,” said Steve Walters, Vice President, Federal, ServiceNow. “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has successfully used ServiceNow’s vaccine management solutions to ensure more than 240,000 employees have the tools they need to find information and directly book COVID-19 vaccination appointments.”

ServiceNow continues to update its vaccine management solutions to meet the unique needs of its federal customers and accelerate the rate in which vaccines are converted to vaccinations for government employees.

About ServiceNow:

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chooses ServiceNow to Manage COVID-19 Vaccine Distributions ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced today that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is using ServiceNow’s platform to quickly and efficiently vaccinate the DHS’ …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First ...
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
ServiceNow, Supporting Vaccinations for More Than 20 Million People Globally, Enhances Vaccine Administration Management Solution to Help Organizations Rapidly Administer COVID Vaccines at Scale
11.03.21
ServiceNow Introduces New Version of the Now Platform, Giving Businesses Must-Have Digital Tools to Workflow Disruptive Change
25.02.21
ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
8
ServiceNow