One Billion People to Receive COVID-19 Communication Powered by Twilio Within 12-24 Months

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that one billion people will receive COVID-19 communication powered by Twilio within the next 12-24 months to support an accelerated and equitable rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Twilio will help its customers streamline communication, distribution, coordination and administration through its customer engagement platform, Twilio funding and other resource commitments.

“Effective communication and coordination play a critical role in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, especially while demand outstrips global supply,” said Erin Reilly, chief social impact officer at Twilio. “Twilio is working with developers and organizations around the world to develop digital engagement solutions across all channels for vaccine logistics, distribution, appointment coordination, follow-up and more at amazing speed and scale, but we need to do more to ensure swift and equitable vaccine access globally.”