One Billion People to Receive COVID-19 Communication Powered by Twilio Within 12-24 Months
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that one billion people will receive COVID-19 communication powered by Twilio within the next 12-24 months to support an accelerated and equitable rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Twilio will help its customers streamline communication, distribution, coordination and administration through its customer engagement platform, Twilio funding and other resource commitments.
“Effective communication and coordination play a critical role in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, especially while demand outstrips global supply,” said Erin Reilly, chief social impact officer at Twilio. “Twilio is working with developers and organizations around the world to develop digital engagement solutions across all channels for vaccine logistics, distribution, appointment coordination, follow-up and more at amazing speed and scale, but we need to do more to ensure swift and equitable vaccine access globally.”
New assistance includes:
- $10 million in grants from Twilio’s Impact Fund to support local and global initiatives that provide equitable access and education to help under-served communities get vaccinated. Nonprofit organizations and NGOs can apply for one-year grants up to a maximum of $500,000 here.
- $1 million in Twilio and Twilio SendGrid product credits, in addition to existing kickstart credit and discounted pricing, to build and scale communications to ensure access to vaccines for under-served communities globally. Nonprofit organizations, NGOs and for profit social enterprises can apply for credits here.
- Quick deploy apps and tutorials that enable organizations to rapidly scale solutions like SMS-based vaccine registration and appointment scheduling using ubiquitous, accessible communication channels.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “[r]eaching intended vaccine recipients is essential to achieving desired levels of COVID-19 vaccination coverage” but this is incredibly complex at the federal, state and local level because each region has a nuanced rollout powered by disparate systems. Communication channels such as voice, SMS, WhatsApp and other forms of messaging are critically important to provide equitable access and education to all populations, especially the approximately 40% of the global population without access to the internet and those who are less digitally savvy.
