 

Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces Closing of $95 Million Bought Deal Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 14:10  |  48   |   |   

        NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce that it has closed the bought deal short form prospectus offering previously announced on February 25 and 26, 2021, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, Field Trip issued 14,661,499 common shares, (“Common Shares”) at a price of C$6.50 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $95 million.

The lead investor in the Offering was Soleus Capital with additional participation by Avidity Partners, Sphera Funds, Pura Vida Investments, Jennison Associates and other healthcare specialized institutional investors.

Joseph del Moral, Chief Executive Officer of Field Trip, said, “Completing this equity financing is an important milestone as we work to build Field Trip into a household name, not only in the amount of growth capital it provides us, but from the support and endorsement provided through the participation of some of the world’s leading healthcare-specialized investors. It is a powerful validation of what we are building at Field Trip.”

Guy Levy, Chief Investment Officer of Soleus Capital Management commented, “Soleus Capital is pleased to be partnering with Field Trip as a significant investor in their ongoing growth. We believe Field Trip is positioned to establish itself as a global leader in the delivery and development of psychedelic therapies for depression and other mental health indications with high unmet need.”

As of the closing of the offering Field Trip has pro forma cash and cash equivalents on hand of $113.7 million. Field Trip intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the ongoing development of the “FT-104” novel psychedelic development program, the opening of new Field Trip Health centers, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

“Through this financing we have the balance sheet strength to advance our work with FT-104 -- a molecule that, based on its pharmacology and its IP defensibility, we believe is the most exciting in the industry -- through a number of value inflection points and to accelerate the rollout of our Field Trip Health centers across North America and Europe, while still having reserves for new opportunities as they emerge,” added Hannan Fleiman, Field Trip’s President and one of its co-founders.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces Closing of $95 Million Bought Deal Financing         NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a leader in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux
Bango Final Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Field Trip Health Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering
25.02.21
Field Trip Health Announces $50 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
16.02.21
Field Trip Health Ltd. Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Financial Results