Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces Closing of $95 Million Bought Deal Financing

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) (" Field Trip "), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce that it has closed the bought deal short form prospectus offering previously announced on February 25 and 26, 2021, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option (the " Offering "). In connection with the Offering, Field Trip issued 14,661,499 common shares, (“ Common Shares ”) at a price of C$6.50 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $95 million.

The lead investor in the Offering was Soleus Capital with additional participation by Avidity Partners, Sphera Funds, Pura Vida Investments, Jennison Associates and other healthcare specialized institutional investors.

Joseph del Moral, Chief Executive Officer of Field Trip, said, “Completing this equity financing is an important milestone as we work to build Field Trip into a household name, not only in the amount of growth capital it provides us, but from the support and endorsement provided through the participation of some of the world’s leading healthcare-specialized investors. It is a powerful validation of what we are building at Field Trip.”

Guy Levy, Chief Investment Officer of Soleus Capital Management commented, “Soleus Capital is pleased to be partnering with Field Trip as a significant investor in their ongoing growth. We believe Field Trip is positioned to establish itself as a global leader in the delivery and development of psychedelic therapies for depression and other mental health indications with high unmet need.”

As of the closing of the offering Field Trip has pro forma cash and cash equivalents on hand of $113.7 million. Field Trip intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the ongoing development of the “FT-104” novel psychedelic development program, the opening of new Field Trip Health centers, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

“Through this financing we have the balance sheet strength to advance our work with FT-104 -- a molecule that, based on its pharmacology and its IP defensibility, we believe is the most exciting in the industry -- through a number of value inflection points and to accelerate the rollout of our Field Trip Health centers across North America and Europe, while still having reserves for new opportunities as they emerge,” added Hannan Fleiman, Field Trip’s President and one of its co-founders.