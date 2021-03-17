 

U.S. health care organizations select SurveyMonkey Enterprise to improve the feedback experience for patients and staff

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Constellation Behavioral Health, Garnet Health, and others turn to SurveyMonkey for a scalable solution to swiftly collect and act on feedback for patient care and vaccine rollout

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that Constellation Behavioral Health, Garnet Health, and other health care organizations deployed SurveyMonkey Enterprise to capture critical experience and sentiment feedback from patients and employees who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. With the help of the solution, health care organizations have been able to rapidly systematize and manage post-vaccine health and wellness check-ins for staff and patients, accelerating the loop between feedback and action.

Hundreds of organizations across health care, governments, education, and IT deploy SurveyMonkey Enterprise to simplify and streamline their COVID-19 response. Featuring expert-designed templates, including CAHPS and AHRQ surveys, and easy benchmarking, the intuitive health care solution within SurveyMonkey Enterprise provides scalable, automated ways to gather insights from staff and patients as organizations continue to fight the pandemic. The solution’s ease of use, time to value, and superior customer support make it an attractive alternative to offerings that require heavy implementation or an army of consultants.

Customer organizations with different needs are taking advantage of the platform’s ability to quickly gather and utilize feedback:

  • Garnet Health: The New York state health care provider uses SurveyMonkey Enterprise and its Microsoft Power BI integration to capture feedback from its doctors around the effectiveness of telemental health delivery in the emergency department. Utilizing a 4-year federal grant funded by Health Resources and Services Administration to undertake this initiative, Garnet Health plans to use its partnership with SurveyMonkey as the backbone of its feedback collection.
  • Constellation Behavioral Health: Constellation’s IT team consolidated multiple SurveyMonkey accounts and other feedback tools to centrally manage enterprise feedback data collection. With SurveyMonkey Enterprise, Constellation benefits from enterprise-grade features like workgroups, smart notifications, and a template library, and it has expanded its program to include both employee and client feedback.
  • William Osler Health System: The health care provider sought to migrate its users to a more centralized enterprise plan given the urgency of safely collecting customer data throughout the vaccine distribution process.

SurveyMonkey’s Enterprise plan also offers optional HIPAA-compliant features and integrates with leading systems of record like Salesforce and ServiceNow, as well as tools for productivity like Microsoft Teams, and tools for analyzing data in aggregate such as Tableau and Power BI. The integration power has helped organizations map out their COVID-19 response while staying connected with staff, patients, and the public. Customers can create custom apps using SurveyMonkey’s API to integrate patient feedback with electronic health records systems. The integration power with robust software platforms allows teams to easily visualize trends in everything from patient safety to correlations between training feedback and error rates, so they can follow up with meaningful interventions, improve processes, or automate survey workflows to make gathering feedback a part of plan-do-check-act cycles.

Learn more about how SurveyMonkey Enterprise can improve the patient and staff experience at surveymonkey.com/mp/patient-experience. For more information on SurveyMonkey’s efforts to help health care collect feedback at scale, please visit surveymonkey.com/mp/surveymonkey-healthcare-hub.

About SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers more than 20 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 345,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Media Contact:
pr@surveymonkey.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. health care organizations select SurveyMonkey Enterprise to improve the feedback experience for patients and staff Constellation Behavioral Health, Garnet Health, and others turn to SurveyMonkey for a scalable solution to swiftly collect and act on feedback for patient care and vaccine rolloutSAN MATEO, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SurveyMonkey …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux
Bango Final Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Mulberry selects SurveyMonkey’s GetFeedback platform to power its agile customer experience program
08.03.21
Women’s March Global Selects SurveyMonkey Enterprise to Give a Voice to Women Around the World
03.03.21
5 Aktien, die dich reich machen könnten
26.02.21
SurveyMonkey to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
25.02.21
SurveyMonkey Announces Executive Change
17.02.21
SurveyMonkey Expands Return-to-Work Solutions to Empower HR and Business Leaders with Crucial Employee Sentiment Data
16.02.21
Forerunner Ventures selects SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions to empower their investments and research