U.S. health care organizations select SurveyMonkey Enterprise to improve the feedback experience for patients and staff

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that Constellation Behavioral Health, Garnet Health, and other health care organizations deployed SurveyMonkey Enterprise to capture critical experience and sentiment feedback from patients and employees who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. With the help of the solution, health care organizations have been able to rapidly systematize and manage post-vaccine health and wellness check-ins for staff and patients, accelerating the loop between feedback and action.

Hundreds of organizations across health care, governments, education, and IT deploy SurveyMonkey Enterprise to simplify and streamline their COVID-19 response. Featuring expert-designed templates, including CAHPS and AHRQ surveys, and easy benchmarking, the intuitive health care solution within SurveyMonkey Enterprise provides scalable, automated ways to gather insights from staff and patients as organizations continue to fight the pandemic. The solution’s ease of use, time to value, and superior customer support make it an attractive alternative to offerings that require heavy implementation or an army of consultants.

Customer organizations with different needs are taking advantage of the platform’s ability to quickly gather and utilize feedback:

Garnet Health: The New York state health care provider uses SurveyMonkey Enterprise and its Microsoft Power BI integration to capture feedback from its doctors around the effectiveness of telemental health delivery in the emergency department. Utilizing a 4-year federal grant funded by Health Resources and Services Administration to undertake this initiative, Garnet Health plans to use its partnership with SurveyMonkey as the backbone of its feedback collection.

Constellation Behavioral Health: Constellation's IT team consolidated multiple SurveyMonkey accounts and other feedback tools to centrally manage enterprise feedback data collection. With SurveyMonkey Enterprise, Constellation benefits from enterprise-grade features like workgroups, smart notifications, and a template library, and it has expanded its program to include both employee and client feedback.

William Osler Health System: The health care provider sought to migrate its users to a more centralized enterprise plan given the urgency of safely collecting customer data throughout the vaccine distribution process.



SurveyMonkey’s Enterprise plan also offers optional HIPAA-compliant features and integrates with leading systems of record like Salesforce and ServiceNow, as well as tools for productivity like Microsoft Teams, and tools for analyzing data in aggregate such as Tableau and Power BI. The integration power has helped organizations map out their COVID-19 response while staying connected with staff, patients, and the public. Customers can create custom apps using SurveyMonkey’s API to integrate patient feedback with electronic health records systems. The integration power with robust software platforms allows teams to easily visualize trends in everything from patient safety to correlations between training feedback and error rates, so they can follow up with meaningful interventions, improve processes, or automate survey workflows to make gathering feedback a part of plan-do-check-act cycles.

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers more than 20 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 345,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.