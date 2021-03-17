 

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds Applauds Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies for Approving Federal Marijuana Legalization

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds applauds Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies for approving a bill to federally legalize marijuana.

“At HempMeds Mexico, we have watched both regulations and public sentiment shift in favor of cannabis legalization over the years and see this recent legislation as one step closer to federal cannabis legalization in Mexico,” said HempMeds CEO Raúl Elizalde. “With that said, we hope that legislators will analyze the over-regulation of hemp products in the next stages of the legislative process and focus on non-psychoactive cannabis derivatives without recreational or medical purposes, like cosmetics, food, and others.”

Elizalde is a well-known medical cannabis advocate in Mexico and helped legalize medical cannabis in the country. His advocacy began several years ago with his fight to gain access to CBD hemp oil for his daughter Grace.

Recently, Elizalde has been featured in multiple top-tier media outlets such as NBC NewsYahooBorder ReportUnivision and MSN, regarding his thoughts on legalization.

As a cannabis industry veteran of over a decade, Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus is a well-known thought leader in global cannabis advocacy. He has worked to legalize CBD in several Latin American countries and helped the Company receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay.

In a March 8, 2021, Reuters article about Mexico’s recent progress toward legalization, Dr. Titus commented: “Much of Mexico’s cannabis has been black market and the resulting war on drugs has proven to be a huge failure. The right solution: legalize, tax and regulate this market.” Several additional top-tier media outlets shared Dr. Titus’ commentary, including U.S. News & World ReportThe Globe and MailNASDAQNational Post, and more.

To learn more about HempMeds, please visit the Company online at www.hempmedspx.com

About HempMeds
Founded in 2012, HempMeds was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil and Dixie Botanicals, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers’ Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.

