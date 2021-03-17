 

GeoVax to Participate in Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference

GeoVax Chairman & CEO David Dodd to Present Corporate Overview
GeoVax CSO, Mark Newman, PhD, to Participate in Immuno-Oncology Panel Discussion

ATLANTA, GA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –  GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GOVX) (“GeoVax” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers, announces that it will present at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference to be held March 24-25, 2021.

On Wednesday, March 24, GeoVax’s Chief Scientific Officer, Mark Newman, PhD, will participate in a panel discussion entitled, Cancer Immunotherapies: Fighting Cancer with the Power of the Immune System.  The panel will discuss the advancements and future of cancer immunotherapy, and Dr. Newman will share GeoVax’s approach and perspective in this space.

On Thursday, March 25, GeoVax’s Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, will present an overview of GeoVax’s immunotherapy and vaccine research and development efforts, focusing on the Company’s ongoing efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine addressing a range of SARS-CoV-2 variants.  Mr. Dodd will also discuss the Company’s cancer immunotherapy programs. 

Investors can view the presentation and the panel by registering for the conference here and can also request a 1x1 meeting with Mr. Dodd.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based vaccine platform. On this platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens in the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated can mimic virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines can elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector.

GeoVax’s current development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against COVID-19, HIV, Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa), and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines against multiple cancers. The Company has designed a preventive HIV vaccine candidate to fight against the subtype of HIV prevalent in the commercial markets of the Americas, Western Europe, Japan, and Australia; human clinical trials for this program are managed by the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN) with the support of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). GeoVax’s HIV vaccine is also part of two separate collaborative efforts to apply its innovative gene therapy approach toward a functional cure for HIV.

Contact:
GeoVax Labs, Inc.
investor@geovax.com
678-384-7220




Disclaimer

