Nuvei Granted Approval to Process Sports Betting Payments in Virginia

The Virginia Lottery has issued a sports betting vendor registration to Nuvei in accordance with the state’s sports betting regulation. The Company can now offer its innovative payment technology and industry expertise to provide an optimized payment experience and increased revenue opportunities for licensed gaming operators across the state.

MONTREAL and RICHMOND, Va., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary has been approved to support the sports betting industry in Virginia.

The Virginia state legislature approved sports betting on April 22, 2020 and online sports betting launched in the state on January 21, 2021. Virginia boasts the 12th-largest population in the United States, offering a lucrative market for sports wagering.

Nuvei has previously received approval for sports betting in the states of Colorado, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia.

