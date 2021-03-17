Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and James Cairns, Senior Vice-President Rail Centric Supply Chain, to address Desjardins Industrials, TMT, Diversified and Consumer Conference on March 23

ADVISORY

MONTREAL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and James Cairns, Senior Vice-President Rail Centric Supply Chain (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the Desjardins Industrials, TMT, Diversified and Consumer Conference on March 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN will provide a live audio webcast of the event remarks via the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.cn.ca/en/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the event.