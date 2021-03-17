 

Three XPO Logistics Executives Named SDCE Pros to Know

Ashfaque Chowdhury, Drew Wilkerson and Erik Caldwell honored

GREENWICH, Conn., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced that three of its business leaders have been recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) for their accomplishments in the supply chain industry.

The XPO executives selected by SDCE as 2021 Pros to Know are: Ashfaque Chowdhury, president, supply chain logistics – Americas and Asia Pacific; Drew Wilkerson, president, North American transportation; and Erik Caldwell, president, last mile.

Troy Cooper, president, XPO Logistics, said, “Ashfaque, Drew and Erik are stellar leaders of key business units at XPO. Together, they have more than four decades of leadership experience with supply chain operations in the consumer and industrial sectors. I’m pleased that they’ve received this well-deserved recognition from SDCE.”

SDCE magazine describes the 2021 Pros to Know as outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap that can help industry leaders, customers and the supply chain community at large meet many of today’s and tomorrow’s challenges. SDCE is known as the executive’s user manual for supply and demand chain transformation.

XPO is one of the largest supply chain service providers in the world, with leading positions in both transportation and logistics. In 2020, the company’s XPO Connect digital freight marketplace received the SDCE 100 Award for Innovation.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

