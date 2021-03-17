 

MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC Automotive to Build 1968 “Pro Touring” Camaro in Collaboration with Blow by Racing (BBR)

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces it will be building a 1968 Pro Touring Camaro with Blow by Racing out of Boca Raton, Florida.

We are pleased to announce our new venture and partnership with Blow by Racing (BBR). Blow by Racing is a well-known and highly reputable performance automotive shop. This will be a full frame off rotisserie custom build with a full custom chassis, custom front coil over suspension with tubular A-arms, a Quadralink rear suspension, 12-bolt Posi rear end with 3.73 gears, and performance disk brakes. The drive train will consist of a modified LS engine and a multi speed automatic transmission with Custom Interior and Paint. The car will have a custom set of rims with performance tires.

“This build is a follow up to our recent 1969 Firebird build which was a Custom “Resto-Mod” and was sold in February profiting the company $15k dollars. This project falls under the “Pro Touring” Category and will be a much higher end build; it will be similar and resemble a 1968 Firebird that recently sold at Barret Jackson (www.Barret-Jackson.com) this year for $187k Dollars. We continue to build relationships within the industry and are positioning our automotive division in the direction of building high end Resto Mods and Pro Touring style vehicles that will realize the company and its shareholders greater returns and profit margins,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corp.

Here is a link showing the 1968 Firebird that sold at Barret Jackson this year for $187k dollars. Our 68 Camaro will be remarkably similar to this build: https://www.barrett-jackson.com/Events/Event/Details/1968-PONTIAC-FIRE ...

ABOUT: BLOW BY RACING (BBR)

Blow-By Racing (BBR) is a #1 source for ALL your performance parts and automotive needs. BBR separates themselves from the competition by offering the absolute best in customer service. Their product knowledge is superior, allowing them to help you make the best decision for any customization or modification you may be seeking to do. BBR’s tech department specializes in synergizing all aspects of your vehicle components providing you with step-by-step installation answers to any questions you may have and how to get the most from your vehicle.

Disclaimer

