Tecogen Announces Sale of 1,200 Ton Tecochill Chiller System for Indoor Cultivation Facility

WALTHAM, MA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of three 400-ton Tecochill chillers integrated into a chiller system for use by an indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Massachusetts. The chillers will be packaged integrated into a modular packaged container that will be located outside the grow facility to maximize indoor space for plant growth. The sale brings the total number of Tecochill chillers sold to cannabis cultivation facilities in Massachusetts to 29. The chiller system will be serviced out of Tecogen’s Waltham service headquarters.



“This project was a team effort to develop a chiller plant that would optimize the grow space in the customer’s facility,” noted Stephen Lafaille, Vice President of Business Development. “Our Manufacturer’s Representative, D&B Engineering, worked with the facility ownership to develop a packaged solution with simplified installation adjacent to the facility. This type of modular solution offers tremendous benefits to growers when it comes to accelerating their construction schedule and we are seeing increased interest for this method of equipment delivery. Ultimately the facility owners will benefit from the reduced operating costs using the Tecochill system and the additional resiliency to grid outages.”

As recreational marijuana is legalized in more states, the operational costs of cultivation become increasingly important as industry participants in each state become more price competitive.With natural gas prices near historic lows, operating costs of gas cooling are significantly lower than cooling grow spaces with standard electric chillers. The Tecochill solution also eliminates the need for additional 3-phase power the facility would need for cooling with electric chillers, which provides additional resiliency to grid outages, as well as initial cost reductions in both electrical infrastructure as well as back-up generation equipment.