eXp Continues Worldwide Expansion, Announces 3 New Locations for Second Quarter of 2021

Throughout the past year, eXp continued to gain global market share by growing its agent base by more than 60%. Today, the eXp Realty platform has more than 48,000 agents across its international locations.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty , one of the fastest-growing, global real estate companies and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced plans to expand its real estate operations into Colombia, Spain and Israel in the second quarter of 2021. The announcement comes after successful launches in Puerto Rico and Brazil in the first months of 2021, with Italy and Hong Kong slated to open later in March. In 2020, eXp launched operations in South Africa, India, Mexico, France and Portugal. By the end of the second quarter, eXp Realty will have a presence in 16 countries, including its headquarters in the United States.

“As we look ahead to the second quarter of 2021, we are solidifying our footprint in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and CALA (Caribbean and Latin America) regions,” said Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global. “With the addition of Spain, we are continuing to expand our presence in Europe, with a strongly established eXp brand already launched in the UK, France, Portugal and Italy. Colombia is one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America and we see incredible opportunities there. We are also excited about launching Israel, a country that has seen a recent surge in the real estate sector. We are thrilled to see the growth of our brand in these vibrant and historic markets, and we believe that our universally attractive model will continue to change communities around the world.”

As part of the expansion into the new markets, the company will hire experienced leaders in each country to head up local teams who will be responsible for agent operations and services.

eXp Realty offers a unique financial model for residential and commercial real estate agents. It goes beyond attractive commissions to provide its agents with an opportunity to earn additional income by helping to grow the company’s agent base globally and earn equity in eXp World Holdings, Inc. stock programs through listing and selling activities. eXp’s cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, the company’s immersive and collaborative platform, which enables its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in a virtual world.