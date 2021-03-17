 

eXp Continues Worldwide Expansion, Announces 3 New Locations for Second Quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 14:00  |  43   |   |   

Company to Establish Operations in Colombia, Spain and Israel by the End of June 2021

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing, global real estate companies and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced plans to expand its real estate operations into Colombia, Spain and Israel in the second quarter of 2021. The announcement comes after successful launches in Puerto Rico and Brazil in the first months of 2021, with Italy and Hong Kong slated to open later in March. In 2020, eXp launched operations in South Africa, India, Mexico, France and Portugal. By the end of the second quarter, eXp Realty will have a presence in 16 countries, including its headquarters in the United States.

Throughout the past year, eXp continued to gain global market share by growing its agent base by more than 60%. Today, the eXp Realty platform has more than 48,000 agents across its international locations.

“As we look ahead to the second quarter of 2021, we are solidifying our footprint in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and CALA (Caribbean and Latin America) regions,” said Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global. “With the addition of Spain, we are continuing to expand our presence in Europe, with a strongly established eXp brand already launched in the UK, France, Portugal and Italy. Colombia is one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America and we see incredible opportunities there. We are also excited about launching Israel, a country that has seen a recent surge in the real estate sector. We are thrilled to see the growth of our brand in these vibrant and historic markets, and we believe that our universally attractive model will continue to change communities around the world.”

As part of the expansion into the new markets, the company will hire experienced leaders in each country to head up local teams who will be responsible for agent operations and services.

eXp Realty offers a unique financial model for residential and commercial real estate agents. It goes beyond attractive commissions to provide its agents with an opportunity to earn additional income by helping to grow the company’s agent base globally and earn equity in eXp World Holdings, Inc. stock programs through listing and selling activities. eXp’s cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, the company’s immersive and collaborative platform, which enables its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in a virtual world.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

eXp Continues Worldwide Expansion, Announces 3 New Locations for Second Quarter of 2021 Company to Establish Operations in Colombia, Spain and Israel by the End of June 2021BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing, global real estate companies and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux
Bango Final Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
eXp World Holdings Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
02.03.21
eXp World Holdings Announces Record Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results
23.02.21
eXp World Holdings to Present at JMP Securities Technology Conference
23.02.21
eXp World Holdings Expands Real Estate Operations Into Brazil