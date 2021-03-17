 

Pure Harvest Announces White Label Program for Its Complex 612 Products

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a publicly-traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Test Kitchen, Inc., is introducing a white label program for its Complex 612 product line.

Complex 612 is a new, patent-pending ingredient distributed exclusively by Test Kitchen, Inc. The ingredient can be added to numerous consumer products and delivers a powerful, full-spectrum combination of cannabinoids derived from industrial hemp. The Company believes this ingredient has enormous potential and is excited to enlist additional partners to distribute a variety of consumer products featuring Complex 612.

Under the white label program, wholesale customers can purchase consumer products featuring Complex 612 using their own brands, product names, and other intellectual property. The Company’s white label partners also receive access to management and consulting services so they can leverage Test Kitchen’s experience in developing and distributing these revolutionary products.

“The introduction of the white label program is a huge step for Test Kitchen,” said Donnie Emmi, CEO of Test Kitchen. “This new program will allow us to continue developing amazing new products while simultaneously increasing our exposure to the marketplace.”

“As we begin to roll out the Complex 612 product line, we’re excited to offer others the opportunity to join us in selling these extraordinary products across the country,” stated Emmi. “This white label program is an incredible way to get Complex 612 products in front of as many consumers as possible. Our partners in this endeavor will be among the first to have the chance to offer this revolutionary line of products to customers nationwide.”

About Test Kitchen

Test Kitchen, a subsidiary of Pure Harvest, is a laboratory for human potential - an experiment and experience for creating and sustaining the highest expression of life.  Test Kitchen’s mission is to curate empirical physiology and cultivate predictable pharmacognosy to optimize mind-body-performance. Simply put, Test Kitchen’s goal is to use its proprietary plant-based lifestyle formulas to help a person gain an unfair advantage over the person's former self.

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly-traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp-derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its marijuana, hemp-derived cannabinoids, and research and development operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

Disclaimer

