 

Annual General Meeting 2021 – GN Store Nord A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 14:08  |  56   |   |   

Today, GN Store Nord A/S held its Annual General Meeting in accordance with the agenda announced on February 23, 2021.

The report by the Board of Directors was adopted, both the Annual Report 2020 and the proposal to distribute dividends of DKK 1.45 per share of nominally DKK 4 were approved, and discharge was granted to the Board of Directors and Executive Management.

The general meeting approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2021, and the 2020 Remuneration Report was approved in the advisory vote.

Per Wold-Olsen, Jukka Pekka Pertola, Hélène Barnekow, Montserrat Maresch Pascual, Wolfgang Reim, Ronica Wang, and Anette Weber were re-elected to the Board of Directors by the general meeting.

Furthermore, PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor for the company.

The general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposals to authorize the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares and to reduce the share capital by nominally DKK 16,368,472 through the cancellation of treasury shares. Moreover, the general meeting approved the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association.

The proposal by AkademikerPension and LD Fonde that the Board of Directors shall complete an assessment of the company’s ability to publish corporate country-by-country tax reporting was approved by the general meeting.

At the constituting board meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, Per Wold-Olsen was elected chairman of the Board of Directors, and Jukka Pekka Pertola was elected deputy chairman of the Board of Directors.

Per Wold-Olsen was also elected as chairman of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee. Anette Weber was elected as chairman of the audit committee, and Wolfgang Reim was elected as chairman of the strategy committee.

Agenda for the Annual General Meeting:
a. Report by the Board of Directors on the activities of the company during the past year.
b. Submission of the audited Annual Report for approval.
c. Resolution of discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.
d. Decision on application of profits in accordance with the approved Annual Report.
e. Presentation of and advisory vote regarding the Remuneration Report.
f. Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year.
g. Election of members to the Board of Directors.
h. Election of a state-authorized public accountant to serve until the company’s next Annual General Meeting.
i. Proposals from the Board of Directors and shareholders.
i.1 Proposals from the Board of Directors.
i.1.1 Proposal from the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares.
i.1.2 Proposal from the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares.
i.1.3 Proposal from the Board of Directors to amend the company’s Articles of Association.
i.1.3.a Proposal to amend Article 9.1 of the company’s Articles of Association; authorization to the Board of Directors to resolve to hold partial or fully electronic general meetings.
i.1.3.b Proposal to amend Article 9.4 of the company’s Articles of Association; company calendar to be published only on www.gn.com.
i.2 Proposals from shareholders, AkademikerPension and LD Fonde.
i.2.1 Proposal that the Board of Directors shall complete an assessment of the ability of GN Store Nord to publish country-by-country tax reporting in line with the Global Reporting Initiative’s standard (GRI 207: Tax 2019) starting from financial year 2021. The findings of the assessment should be made public before the Annual General Meeting in 2022.
j. Any other business.

For further information, please contact:

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Annual General Meeting 2021 – GN Store Nord A/S Today, GN Store Nord A/S held its Annual General Meeting in accordance with the agenda announced on February 23, 2021. The report by the Board of Directors was adopted, both the Annual Report 2020 and the proposal to distribute dividends of DKK …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux
Bango Final Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
08.03.21
Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
01.03.21
GN Store Nord successfully signs issue of a 15-year EUR 50 million bond under its EMTN program
23.02.21
Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2021 of GN Store Nord
19.02.21
Major shareholder notification – Société Générale S.A.