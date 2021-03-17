Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Development of Delta-8-THC Infused Version of Tauri-Gum

NEW YORK, NY, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has commenced development of a Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol (“Delta-8-THC” or “Delta-8”) infused version of Tauri-Gum. Delta-8-THC infused products are legal when the ingredient has been derived from the Industrial Hemp plant (“Cannabis Sativa”) and does not contain more than 0.3% (1/333rdby dry weight composition) THC. The Company is focused on expanding both its product offerings and revenue opportunities, in a manner that is ethical, innovative, and fully compliant with Federal laws & regulations.



The Company will update shareholders at a future date, once additional details and specifics are available.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com