 PPD Named a Leader in Digital Clinical Trial Solutions by ISG

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD), a leading global contract research organization, has been recognized for industry leadership in digital and decentralized clinical trial solutions by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. ISG recognized PPD as an ISG Provider Lens Leader for digital transformation services, specifically PPD’s clinical development and patient engagement solutions.

In its 2020 ISG Provider Lens Life Sciences Digital Services Global Report, ISG recognized PPD with its clinical development designation based on PPD’s strengths in supporting clinical innovation, including deep domain expertise combined with digital knowledge; integration as a focus area; an extensive partner ecosystem; and comprehensive compliance with regulations. The patient engagement recognition is a reflection of PPD strengths in services focused on the patient experience; sophisticated solutions for patient enrollment; and an integrated patient and site education strategy.

“PPD is a clear leader in the move to decentralized clinical trials, a transition that gained additional momentum last year in the face of the pandemic and the need to enhance patient participation and experience,” said Niklas Morton, senior vice president, PPD Digital. “At the core of ISG’s findings is our ability to create and implement digitally flexible protocols, tailored to the needs of patients, investigators and customers. This, in turn, can provide time and efficiency benefits, as well as advantages in data quality. In today’s challenging environment, our hybrid and decentralized solutions enable risk mitigation to be built into research plans, while allowing study teams to proactively incorporate digital and decentralized solutions into protocols.”

Digital or decentralized solutions are focused on improving the patient experience, reducing the burden placed on them to participate and broadening access to more patients by reducing the time and travel barriers associated with clinical research participation. Study protocols with these options incorporated are designed to reduce or eliminate the need for patients to visit research sites for screening, enrollment, study assessments and endpoint collection. This can be achieved through the combination of digital and operational solutions, such as electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOAs), remote eConsent, eSource, direct-to-patient supplies, home health care visits, devices/wearables and telemedicine. PPD carefully assesses the individual needs of each protocol and patient population to determine how to best design and implement each trial. In all, PPD won more than 60 new awards across all therapeutic areas in 2020 that leverage the company’s innovative digital trial design and delivery model.