 

 PPD Named a Leader in Digital Clinical Trial Solutions by ISG

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 14:27  |  45   |   |   

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD), a leading global contract research organization, has been recognized for industry leadership in digital and decentralized clinical trial solutions by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. ISG recognized PPD as an ISG Provider Lens Leader for digital transformation services, specifically PPD’s clinical development and patient engagement solutions.

In its 2020 ISG Provider Lens Life Sciences Digital Services Global Report, ISG recognized PPD with its clinical development designation based on PPD’s strengths in supporting clinical innovation, including deep domain expertise combined with digital knowledge; integration as a focus area; an extensive partner ecosystem; and comprehensive compliance with regulations. The patient engagement recognition is a reflection of PPD strengths in services focused on the patient experience; sophisticated solutions for patient enrollment; and an integrated patient and site education strategy.

“PPD is a clear leader in the move to decentralized clinical trials, a transition that gained additional momentum last year in the face of the pandemic and the need to enhance patient participation and experience,” said Niklas Morton, senior vice president, PPD Digital. “At the core of ISG’s findings is our ability to create and implement digitally flexible protocols, tailored to the needs of patients, investigators and customers. This, in turn, can provide time and efficiency benefits, as well as advantages in data quality. In today’s challenging environment, our hybrid and decentralized solutions enable risk mitigation to be built into research plans, while allowing study teams to proactively incorporate digital and decentralized solutions into protocols.”

Digital or decentralized solutions are focused on improving the patient experience, reducing the burden placed on them to participate and broadening access to more patients by reducing the time and travel barriers associated with clinical research participation. Study protocols with these options incorporated are designed to reduce or eliminate the need for patients to visit research sites for screening, enrollment, study assessments and endpoint collection. This can be achieved through the combination of digital and operational solutions, such as electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOAs), remote eConsent, eSource, direct-to-patient supplies, home health care visits, devices/wearables and telemedicine. PPD carefully assesses the individual needs of each protocol and patient population to determine how to best design and implement each trial. In all, PPD won more than 60 new awards across all therapeutic areas in 2020 that leverage the company’s innovative digital trial design and delivery model.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 PPD Named a Leader in Digital Clinical Trial Solutions by ISG PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD), a leading global contract research organization, has been recognized for industry leadership in digital and decentralized clinical trial solutions by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First ...
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
PPD Lights Up Headquarters Downtown for 2021 Rare Disease Day
24.02.21
PPD to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
23.02.21
PPD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
18.02.21
PPD Awarded US Army Study to Help Develop Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Drugs
17.02.21
PPD Honored for Employee Development Programs that Deliver Results for Customers